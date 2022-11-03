Submit Release
R and M World Family Ministry Supports #Metoo victim Queen Miller in seeking Justice against Johnson C Smith University

Queen Miller #metoo victim

Support the Courage of Queen miller for coming forward #MEtoo

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R and M World Family Ministry Supports #Metoo Victim Queen Miller in seeking justice against Johnson C Smith University.

R and M World Family Ministry Supports #Metoo Victim Queen Miller in seeking justice and support the SAFE Child Act, that is being ruled on in the supreme court of NC. In an article published by the Charlotte Observers Oct. 14th www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article267225652.html “Another #Metoo victim has had the courage to come forward to expose its predator and the University for not reporting a rape said Pastor R, “We as Christian organizations are pleading with leaders at our higher learning institutions to take action following the ethic code that leaders have when being responsible for keeping the individuals in their hands safe.”

Comment from Pastor R
“We as member of this community are disappointed how Johnson C. Smith University has responded to Queen Miller, according to the newspaper report. This has given this ministry a lost in trust in developing young women and protecting them at Johnson C Smith U(@JSUniversty). We are appalled that Johnson C Smith has not made the wrong a right and are putting Queen Millers family through emotional hardship over her courage to speak out.

Let’s rally around Queen Miller so other victims will have the courage to report sexual assaults and call your NC lawmakers and ensure to support the SAFE Child Act.

NJ Lawsuit MILLER v. JOHNSON C. SMITH UNIVERSITY, INC. Case Number 2:21-CV-15313
NC Lawsuit Jane DOE VS. JOHNSON C SMITH UNIVERSITY INC and UPWARD BOUND INC 20-CV-55905

James Miller
R and M World Family Ministry
+1 704-488-2108
Pastorr@randmworldfamilyministry.org

