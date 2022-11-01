Pender Growth Fund Enters into Lock-Up Agreement for Inscape Shares

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: PTF) Pender Growth Fund Inc. (the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into a lock-up agreement (the "Lock-Up Agreement") with HUK 121 Limited (the "Offeror") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to tender its 6,886,981 Subordinated Voting Shares of Inscape Corporation (the "Inscape Shares") to the Offeror's proposed take-over bid to acquire all of the Inscape Shares at a price of $0.007 per share (the "Offer").



PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. (“PenderFund”), a joint actor of the Company, holds 1,040,430 Inscape Shares on behalf of certain funds managed by it. Accordingly, together they hold an aggregate 7,927,321 Inscape Shares or approximately 55.12% of the total issued and outstanding Inscape Shares. In the event the Offer is completed, the Company and PenderFund will cease to hold any Inscape Shares.

An early warning report has been filed by the Company on Inscape's SEDAR profile. A copy of this report may be obtained by contacting Tony Rautava, Corporate Secretary of the Company, at (604) 653-9625.

About the Company

Pender Growth Fund Inc is an investment firm. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in unique situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies. The firm invests in public and private companies based primarily in Canada and the U.S., principally in the technology sector. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “PTF” and posts its NAV on its website, generally within five business days of each month end.

Please visit www.pendergrowthfund.com.

