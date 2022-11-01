National Research Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the third quarter 2022.



Regarding the Company’s 2022 third quarter financial performance, Kevin Karas, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We continued to grow revenue from new and existing customers in our core offerings, including our new Human Understanding Program. Overall revenue was approximately flat compared with the 2021 quarter due to the phase out of our Canadian operations and a decline in other non-core offerings. From a margin standpoint, investments in innovation initiatives, marketing and associate retention, increased operating expenses for the quarter. In addition, for the quarter, we paid $5.9 million in dividends and $3.6 million related to share repurchases.”

Revenue for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $37.7 million, compared to $37.8 million for the same quarter in 2021. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $8.3 million, compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, from diluted earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

A live simulcast of National Research Corporation’s 2022 third quarter conference call will be available online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/890036554 on November 2, 2022, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The online replay will follow approximately one hour later and continue for 30 days.

For more than 40 years, NRC Health (NASDAQ: NRC) has been committed to achieving Human Understanding and bringing healthcare organizations closer to their customers than ever before by illuminating and improving the key moments that define an experience and build trust. Guided by their uniquely empathic heritage, proprietary methods, skilled associates, and holistic approach, NRC Health helps its customers design experiences that exceed expectations, inspire loyalty, and improve well-being among patients, residents, physicians, nurses, and staff. For more information, email info@nrchealth.com, or visit www.nrchealth.com.

This press release contains certain statements that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are subject to the safe harbor created by those sections and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements may be identified by their use of terms or phrases such as “believes,” “expect,” derivations thereof, and similar terms and phrases. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, which could cause future events and actual results to differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Risk Factors section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and various disclosures in our press releases, stockholder reports, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking information.





NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended

September 30 Nine months ended

September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 37,691 $ 37,767 $ 113,424 $ 109,656 Operating expenses: Direct 14,524 13,707 43,062 38,184 Selling, general and administrative 10,762 9,523 32,159 29,060 Depreciation, amortization and impairment 1,296 1,399 3,902 5,016 Total operating expenses 26,582 24,629 79,123 72,260 Operating income 11,109 13,138 34,301 37,396 Other income (expense): Interest income 15 4 34 10 Interest expense (288 ) (413 ) (923 ) (1,268 ) Other, net 11 (105 ) (69 ) (8 ) Total other income (expense) (262 ) (514 ) (958 ) (1,266 ) Income before income taxes 10,847 12,624 33,343 36,130 Provision for income taxes 2,549 2,967 8,184 8,297 Net income $ 8,298 $ 9,657 $ 25,159 $ 27,833 Earnings Per Share of Common Stock: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.34 $ 0.38 $ 1.01 $ 1.09 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.38 $ 1.00 $ 1.08 Weighted average shares and share equivalents outstanding: Basic 24,716 25,427 25,014 25,423 Diluted 24,847 25,650 25,147 25,655



NATIONAL RESEARCH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts and par value)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,392 $ 54,361 Accounts receivable, net 15,378 13,728 Other current assets 5,335 5,618 Total current assets 49,105 73,707 Property and equipment, net 15,761 12,391 Goodwill 61,614 61,614 Other, net 8,503 9,828 Total assets $ 134,983 $ 157,540 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of notes payable, net unamortized debt issuance costs $ 4,434 $ 4,278 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,765 7,393 Accrued compensation 6,023 7,139 Deferred revenue 17,373 17,213 Dividends payable 5,926 3,044 Other current liabilities 1,563 1,321 Total current liabilities 41,084 40,388 Notes payable, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 18,837 22,269 Other non-current liabilities 7,296 9,546 Total liabilities 67,217 72,203 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 2,000,000 shares, none issued -- -- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 110,000,000 shares, issued 30,922,181 in 2022 and 30,898,600 in 2021, outstanding 24,691,246 in 2022 and 25,361,409 in 2021 31 31 Additional paid-in capital 175,162 173,942 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (28,870 ) (36,112 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, foreign currency translation adjustment (2,608 ) (2,375 ) Treasury stock (75,949 ) (50,149 ) Total shareholders’ equity 67,766 85,337 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 134,983 $ 157,540



