Visit Philadelphia’s Cheer Cards Help Fans Show Support For Phillies, Union, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, October 31, 2022 – Philly sports teams are having a big moment, especially with the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series and the Philadelphia Union in the MLS Cup. Fans across the city can celebrate their teams – Phillies, Union, Eagles, Sixers and Flyers – with 50,000 cheer cards being distributed by VISIT PHILADELPHIA® that show off our hometown pride. If you’re a Philadelphia sports fan, you want people to know – because our time is now.

Fans can pick up the free signs at restaurants, attractions, and businesses across the city to display in windows and to hold as a show of support. The growing list of participants includes:

McGillin's

Pat's Steaks

Live Casino Hotel

Rivers Casino

Independence Visitor Center

Cavanaugh's

Yards Brewing Co.

Craft Hall

Victory Brewing

Reading Terminal Market

Philadelphia Zoo

Franklin Institute Figo

Uptown Beer Garden

Brauhaus Schmitz

Sofitel

Evil Genius

North Bowl

Lamberti Pizza

Osteria Restaurant

Philly AIDS Thrift

Bridget Foys

Dim Sum House

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.



Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.