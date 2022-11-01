Art de Finance, a tangible art-based NFT marketplace, concurrently strikes partnerships with Four Korean galleries

On October 19, Art de Finance, an NFT marketplace, announced it has formed strategic partnerships with Four Korean art galleries: Gallery 2, A Lounge, Jidam Gallery and Seoi Gallery.

“We are proud to announce that we have formed partnerships with Gallery 2, A Lounge, Jidam Gallery and Seoi Gallery to continuously introduce high-quality art pieces to the market,” said an Art de Finance spokesperson. “Korean art market has reached $646 million this year. With the growth of the size of art market, the quality of artists and galleries have soared as well. With these partnerships as a starting point, we will continue to seek and invite partner galleries.”

Art de Finance is an NFT generator and NFT marketplace operator that focuses on physical art. With partner galleries’ curation, the platform will evaluate the tangible art’s worth and determine their price through DAO validation. Such a valuation process will reduce the volatility which has always been a key issue in the NFT market and provide various DeFi services through NFT.

Art de Finance will test its official marketplace on October 27 at the BWB 2022 event in Busan to give a glimpse of what the platform can accomplish.

