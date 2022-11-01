Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,316 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,597 in the last 365 days.

Paul Mueller Announces Its Intent to Terminate the Paul Mueller Company Contract Employees Retirement Plan

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC Pink: MUEL) (the “Company”) announced today that it has initiated a standard plan termination of the Paul Mueller Company Contract Employees Retirement Plan by sending out a “Notice of Intent to Terminate (NOIT)” to all affected plan participants and other affected parties. The standard termination requires a plan to have enough money to pay all benefits owed to participants and beneficiaries. The Paul Mueller Non-Contract Employees Retirement Plan is not part of this plan termination.

The Company will apply to the Internal Revenue Service (“IRS”) for its approval of the termination. The Company expects to file the application with the IRS in the next few months. This process takes approximately a year to complete, culminating in the affected participants receiving either a lump sum payment or a monthly annuity payment provided by an insurance company. 

The Company estimates the Contract plan termination will require the Company to contribute $4-6 million and that the termination will result in a non-cash reduction to Net Income of $15-16 million.  The Contract plan represents $23.5 million of the $99.9 million of benefit obligation disclosed on December 31, 2021.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Paul Mueller Announces Its Intent to Terminate the Paul Mueller Company Contract Employees Retirement Plan

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.