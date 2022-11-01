New Report: Voters Across Party Lines Overwhelmingly Support Stricter Gun Control Legislation

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New polling conducted by ThinkNow in collaboration with Team Friday underscores yet again the broad popularity of stricter gun control legislation, including universal background checks, red flag laws, raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21, and requiring a permit for concealed carry - a top priority for many Democrats this primary.

Since January, there have already been 558 mass shootings—including one just a few days ago in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2020, it was the leading cause of death among children in America. The Biden-Harris Administration has attempted to take action by passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which gun control advocates argue does little to solve the problem.

According to Team Friday and ThinkNow, stricter gun control legislation would be a victory for working families over gun lobbyists and their allies in Congress and would make kids safer and prevent tragedies like in Uvalde, Texas, Buffalo, New York, and countless others across the country.

"It is overwhelmingly clear that stricter gun control legislation is popular with both current gun owners and voters. They are eager to see their representatives at all legislative levels take action to make their communities safer," said Michelle O'Grady Caballero, Founder & CEO of Team Friday.

"Americans want to be able to protect their homes but the relentless increase in mass shootings is making them less tolerant of guns in the public sphere. Politicians who don't respond to this shift in public opinion may find themselves out of sync with their constituents and potentially out of office," said Roy Eduardo Kokoyachuk, Co-Founder & Principal at ThinkNow

New polling from ThinkNow in collaboration with Team Friday shows the vast majority of voters support stricter gun control legislation, including: 86% of Democratic voters 41% of Republican voters—an increase over the past couple of years which measured their support in the low 20s. 69% of Independent voters

Across party lines, more than 50% of voters who support gun control are in favor of: Universal background checks Red flag laws Raising the legal age to buy a gun to 21 Requiring a permit for concealed carry

A majority of voters within some of the most populous states support stricter gun control legislation, including: 78% of voters in California 67% of voters in Texas 78% of voters in New York 83% of Voters in Florida

58% of gun owners themselves support stricter gun legislation.

themselves support stricter gun legislation. Support for stricter gun control legislation is particularly higher among Hispanics, Asians, and African-Americans, with over 70% who believe the U.S. needs to have universal background checks and raise the legal age to buy a gun to 21.

