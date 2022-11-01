Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat Selected as One of Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022

Full list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.com

/EIN News/ -- DODGEVILLE, Wis., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands’ End announced today that the Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat is included in 2022 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year’s list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. The Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat will be available for purchase at landsend.com, and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “This coat has a classic yet updated look that feels high-end, with quilting and big front pockets. It’s water-resistant and made from recycled insulation that was tested for warmth in temps as low as -13 degrees F.”

The Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat provides protection from winter weather without the bulk. Durable and sustainable, this coat is insulated with 100% recycled PrimaLoft® ThermoPlume®, reusing about 16 plastic bottles in every coat. With purposeful features, such as a two-way zipper, water-resistant shell and machine washability, the Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat seamlessly folds into the busy holiday season. Offered in Petite, Regular and Plus sizes, this coat is made to fit every body.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes (https://www.oprahdaily.com/12days-2022) which runs from November 11 through November 22.

The Winter issue of O Quarterly, featuring the Quilted Maxi Primaloft ThermoPlume Coat on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/507ebe18-5bc9-40b7-963b-7049b6f29885