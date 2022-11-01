Submit Release
CONCORD SUMMIT CAPITAL ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF ITS DENVER TEAM

DENVER, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Summit Capital (CSC), one of the nation's leading intermediaries between sponsors and providers of capital for commercial real estate debt and equity financing, announces it has expanded its real estate investment and advisory businesses in Denver, CO with the addition of Daniel Eidson.

"We are thrilled to have Daniel join our team," said Peter Goergen, Managing Director of CSC's Denver office. "Daniel comes to us after an impressive track record at New York Mortgage Trust, where we had the good fortune of working together on multiple transactions. He not only has a wealth of contacts in the industry, but his acumen to structure and execute complex deals will serve our advisory clients and investment platform. Daniel will also work with Summit Investment Management to acquire distressed assets and non-performing loans from financial institutions across the country."

Mr. Eidson brings extensive experience structuring complex transactions in both debt and equity capacities as a principal investor. Throughout his career, he has invested in over $4 billion of transactions across the capital structure. Most recently, he was a Director at New York Mortgage Trust where he built and scaled a ground-up construction multifamily investment platform. Prior to New York Mortgage Trust, Mr. Eidson was originating large non-recourse construction loans within the Real Estate Specialties Group at Bank OZK. Prior to Bank OZK, Mr. Eidson acquired distressed assets and non-performing loans within Republic Financial Corporation's Special Situation Group. He began his career in Wells Fargo Securities' energy equity research division.

"Our Denver office has had a terrific year financing projects in uncertain times, and we're excited to continue growing CSC with Daniel's expertise on board," said Goergen.

"The entire CSC team has a reputation as extremely strong value creators who consistently execute thoughtful capital structures. I am looking forward to combining my experience with my colleagues to provide best-in-class debt and equity solutions for our clients." said Eidson.

Learn more at www.concordsummit.com and contact the Concord Summit Denver team at:

Daniel Eidson: 720-628-6847 | deidson@concordsummit.com
Peter Goergen: 434-270-5249 | pgoergen@concordsummit.com
Tyler Beauregard: 303-810-8559 | tbeauregard@concordsummit.com
Dan Bresnahan: 312-933-0959 | dbresnahan@concordsummit.com
Mason Bender: 605-595-8911 | mbender@concordsummit.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-summit-capital-announces-the-expansion-of-its-denver-team-301665273.html

SOURCE Concord Summit Capital

