Westwood Technology Group Announces Acquisition of Sentant

Leading IT Management Group Adds San Francisco Based IT & Security Provider

Westwood Technology Group, an operating group composed of industry-leading technology services businesses, announced today the acquisition of Sentant, one of the leading managed IT and security service providers based in the San Francisco Bay Area. Since 2016, Sentant has grown to support the day-to-day technology needs of startups and fast-growing businesses across the United States.

Will Pizzano, CEO of Sentant, Lior Klisman, COO, and the rest of the team at Sentant will remain in their current roles. Sentant will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the Westwood family of partner companies under its current brand.

"I am excited to welcome the Sentant team into the Westwood family. The team at Sentant has a unique approach to IT and Security and they've made a name for themselves in the VC and startup world. Sentant has been so impressive since our first meeting. We look forward to working with Team Sentant and to supporting Lior and Will's plans for growth in the coming years," said Justin Wells, COO of Westwood.

"We are thrilled to join the Westwood team, representing a best-in-class group of leaders and companies in the technology space. Westwood's approach means Sentant will continue to operate in its distinctive, cutting-edge fashion; while benefitting from partnership with Westwood's leaders and family of companies," said Will Pizzano, CEO of Sentant.

Sentant joins the growing group of managed service leaders as the eleventh partner company in the Westwood operating group. Sentant's team and clients will benefit from access to a broad range of IT, cyber, and cloud expertise. Sentant's clients will receive the same service and partnership they have come to expect.

"We could not be more excited about the new partnership with the Westwood group," said Lior Klisman, COO of Sentant. "We are confident that our collaboration will lead to tremendous growth and enhance our relationship with our customers. Sentant's access to new resources will translate directly into impactful value for our clients."

This acquisition is the second acquisition by the newly formed Westwood operating company, which now includes partner brands such as Executech, Interlaced, Nucleus, and Integritek. Westwood, backed by Evergreen Services Group, continues to pursue acquisition opportunities with companies that emphasize a culture of client success and employee development.

About Westwood

Westwood's vision is to build partnerships that provide accountability, thought leadership, and proven models to help elevate people and operations. With some of the largest IT service brands in Western North America, the Westwood group has the network and leadership to help growing companies flourish. Learn more about Westwood's partnership opportunities and approach at www.westwoodtechgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006225/en/