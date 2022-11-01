Find the Perfect Truck for Every Load With Edge Logistics' New CAPACITY for Shippers Platform

CAPACITY is a FREE freight-matching platform providing an easy, accessible way for Edge Shippers to to instantly tender freight, track freight, access paperwork and much more. With its simple, user-friendly interface, CAPACITY speeds up the shipper's operations and gives you time to focus on your business.

CHICAGO (PRWEB) November 01, 2022

Edge Logistics, a third-party logistics service provider known for its innovative CAPACITY freight-matching platform that helps Edge carriers seamlessly book and bid on loads, today announced the launch of its game-changing CAPACITY for Shippers platform.

CAPACITY for Shippers provides an easy, accessible way for Edge shippers to receive and accept bids, track freight every step of the way from origin to final delivery, easily access paperwork, and much more. With its simple-to-use interface, CAPACITY helps streamline the shipper's operations, so they have more time to focus on their customers.

"Over the past 9 years Edge Logistics has focused our resources on developing a best-in-class execution model and carrier network of the future in CAPACITY. This network was built for national footprint, enterprise shippers, and was bolted on to their preexisting infrastructure. Now for the first time the playing field has been leveled, and the SMB shipper can access all speed, transparency, accuracy and performance that the enterprise shippers enjoy without making any major changes to their business. All they have to do, is participate, and watch their loads go." said Will Kerr, president of Edge Logistics. "There is a perfect truck for every load, and CAPACITY for Shippers helps you find it."

Edge Logistics debuted its proprietary CAPACITY platform in 2020 to help make brokerages' private boards more transparent to carriers, allowing them to bid and book loads seamlessly. CAPACITY for Shippers now brings that same level of transparency to those looking to move their goods in the best way to efficiently deliver what their customers and carriers want.

Through CAPACITY and its easy-to-use platform and mobile application, shippers can:



View upcoming pickups and deliveries.

Submit quotes and receive real-time rates.

Track freight from nationwide locations in real-time via GPS.

Easily access secure document retrieval, including proof of delivery (POD) notifications.

Access 24/7 bilingual support.

Its innovative CAPACITY platform has gained industry-wide recognition in recent years:



FreightWaves' Top FreightTech 100 (three years running).

Food Chain Digest's Top Food Chain Technology (2022)

INC 5000 list (five years running) and Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider (2022)

Learn more about how a partnership with Edge Logistics can bring the unprecedented power of CAPACITY to shippers and carriers alike.

About Edge Logistics

Since 2014, Edge Logistics has provided freight technology solutions for its customers and carriers across the United States. This family-owned and managed business quickly became a resource for individuals, small businesses, and major carriers alike, landing in the INC 5000 fastest-growing companies list four years in a row.

Edge Logistics aims to make business easier for customers by offering state-of-the-art resources and tools, unmatched customer service, and affordable prices. Edge Logistics works with a network of select carriers to create the optimum transportation plan for each customer's specific needs. With its CAPACITY platform and app, Edge Logistics is driving the industry forward by finding innovative solutions for the US best shippers and best truckload carriers. Visit http://www.edgelogistics.com.

