Music Benefactors Launches New Investment Offering For The Violution, An All-Female Musical Act and Las Vegas Residency

Music Benefactors is announcing their latest fundraising partnership with Las Vegas based The Violution to raise up to $1 million. Unlike normal other music crowdfunding platforms, Music Benefactors enables participating investors to have equity ownership in, and share the income generated by the band's activities, which includes a new Las Vegas residency. With investments starting at only $25, this opportunity will attract music fans and investors worldwide.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) November 01, 2022

Today, Music Benefactors is announcing their latest fundraising partnership with Las Vegas based The Violution to raise up to $1 million. Unlike normal other music crowdfunding platforms, Music Benefactors enables participating investors to have equity ownership in, and share the income generated by the band's activities, which includes a new Las Vegas residency. With investments starting at only $25, this opportunity will attract music fans and investors worldwide.

Initially The Violution shall use the funds to create and produce a Las Vegas based residency live show. Future plans include the recording and release of music, and multi-media content, and the expansion of the brand globally through the creation of world-wide franchises of The Violution, in the same way that Circus du Soleil and The Trans-Siberian Orchestra have successfully done.

"I'm so pleased to partner with Music Benefactors and finally begin work on our Las Vegas residency" said JLynn, the Founding Member and CEO of The Violution. "We have spent years developing what we believe is an amazing live show that will be enjoyed by everyone, and I can't wait to share it with music fans around the world."

"This is the first offering we have conducted where investors share ownership and the income from one of the most profitable segments of the music industry, live performance." said Matt Lutz, President of Music Benefactors. "The Violution are a very special act and we look forward to helping the world discover them and their unique show."

The Violution target audience is multi-cultural and split equally across all genders and age groups. The appeal is truly international because the lead "vocalist" is an electric violin – allowing the show to break through any language barriers.

Having performed onstage recently in Las Vegas with icons such as Aerosmith and Journey, The Violution are no strangers to the big stage, and with an all-female line-up, The Violution's goal is to empower females of all ages to pick up an instrument and form their own musical acts.

The Violution offering is now live and you can learn more and invest securely for as little as $25 here: musicbenefactors.com/theviolution

About The Violution.

The Violution is an all-female electric stringed instrument band and live extravaganza that delivers a genre crossing, multicultural live musical experience never heard or seen before. With The Violution, Vocals and guitars are replaced by electric violins, taking you on an amazing musical journey that delivers an unforgettable high-energy visual and aural experience, featuring a variety of globally loved pop, rock, country, and classic rock radio hits, from the 70's to today.

About Music Benefactors. Founded by Matt Lutz, Music Benefactors Music Benefactors is an SEC registered company with a technology platform that strengthens the connection between performing and recording artists and music fans and investors around the world. By becoming a Music Benefactor you can invest and help your favorite artist fund their careers, tours, albums, or new and exciting projects. becoming a part owner of the assets and content they create, and sharing in the income and profits they generate. Music Benefactors is owned by the GRAMMY® nominated, award winning Explorer1 Music Group (EX1). For more information visit: http://www.musicbenefactors.com

For more information on The Violution, please visit:

https://www.theviolution.com/

For more information on Music Benefactors, please visit https://www.musicbenefactors.com/.

To follow Music Benefactors, please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/musicbenefactors

https://www.instagram.com/musicbenefactors/

For press requests, please contact:

contact@musicbenefactors.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/11/prweb18991633.htm