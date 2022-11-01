Silent Quadrant Named to Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner Awards

Roundup highlights B2B partners that support various businesses and empower growth

Silent Quadrant – a digital protection agency delivering incomparable digital security, digital transformation, risk management, and CISO advisory services within the world's most influential government affairs firms, associations and small- to medium-sized businesses – announced today it is a recipient of Inc. Business Media's inaugural Power Partner Awards. The award honors B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping businesses grow in their industries.

The list recognizes 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics and security, as well as other areas of business. All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate through their businesses. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business media.

"Silent Quadrant enters into every partnership with an extreme value creation mindset – never viewing relationships as simply transactional. We understand the overwhelming nature of the complexities of cybersecurity, digital transformation and risk management – thus, we focus heavily on the people and culture within each organization. As well, in order to truly affect change within the firms we serve, we begin by establishing deep levels of implicit trust," said Kenneth Holley, Principal and Founder of Silent Quadrant.

Silent Quadrant's focus is singular – to protect the purpose of those they serve. Their approach is holistic – factoring in the contextual nuances that make each organization unique. They don't sell products to solve problems. They address critical business challenges to create optimal business outcomes. An engagement with Silent Quadrant leverages their entire executive team's deep experience – military cyberspace command, governance, risk management, compliance, executive and stakeholder mentoring, digital and cultural transformations – as well as the strategic deployment and management of cybersecurity solutions.

Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.

About Inc. Business Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Silent Quadrant

For nearly three decades, Silent Quadrant has partnered with and protected the most influential firms in America. The clients we serve trust us to remain ever-vigilant in a rapidly evolving digital world. Leveraging the fabric of resilience and the agency of trust to provide precisely tailored digital protection. The work our clients do is critical, and protecting their reputation and influence is paramount. Learn more at silentquadrant.com.

