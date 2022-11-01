Operation Warm is on Track to Surpass 5 Million Children Served This Year

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Operation Warm is on track to serve its five millionth child this year. As the largest nonprofit of its kind, Operation Warm offers brand-new coats and shoes as a bridge to connect underserved families and their children with the resources they need to thrive.

In 1998, entrepreneur Dick Sanford founded Operation Warm with a simple act of kindness. While driving through his hometown of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on a freezing winter day, Sanford came across a group of school-aged children waiting at the bus stop without coats, huddled together to stay warm. Compelled to act, he headed to the closest department store and bought 58 coats to give to the children who needed them.

Since that cold winter day, Operation Warm has served 4.6 million children in more than 2,100 communities across North America. This year alone, there are over 640,000 children on their Wish List requesting coats and shoes. This Giving Tuesday, the nonprofit is gathering support to reach its five millionth child served by the end of this year. Operation Warm plans to celebrate this important milestone with a celebratory coat-gifting event in Kennett Square, the town where the organization got its start.

"We are excited to celebrate this upcoming milestone with our team, partners, and many others who have supported Operation Warm over the years," says Grace Sica, executive director of Operation Warm. "Working together to make a difference in the lives of so many children has been such a rewarding journey."

"When I gave away those first 58 coats nearly 25 years ago, I couldn't have guessed that Operation Warm would come this far and touch so many lives," says Dick Sandford, founder of Operation Warm. "Since then, we have brought hope to thousands of communities across North America, inspired countless volunteers to join our mission, and are now on track to provide our five millionth child with the gift of warmth."

To contribute to the 5MM milestone, visit www.operationwarm.org/donate.

