WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES UNVEILS NEW POWERHOUSE BRAND "NOVATAE RISK GROUP" FOR ITS WHOLESALE BUSINESS

Iselin, NJ, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), a leading insurance brokerage, announced today the unveiling of the consolidation of its wholesale business under Novatae Risk Group (Novatae), setting it apart from the industry as a modern brand that clearly defines the value its broker partners and their clients can expect. Novatae brings together seven of World's existing wholesale businesses, including Scottish American, Keating, Empire Underwriters, Mid Atlantic Insurance Group, Brookside General Insurance Services, American Emerald Group and Hawkeye Wholesale Insurance Services. Our consolidation makes Novatae a leading property and casualty wholesale distributor that partners with independent brokers and agents across the U.S. to provide a full range of innovative programs to their clients across casualty, property, workers' compensation, cyber, construction, management and professional liability, environmental and more.

"Given the recent growth of our wholesale organization, now is the perfect time to combine our resources to form one powerhouse brand that empowers our specialty teams to deliver more to our broker partners and insureds," said Rich Eknoian, Chief Executive Officer of World. "Having one unified brand strengthens our ability to provide our clients with extensive product and industry expertise, increased access to markets and solutions and most importantly, exceptional customer service. Our combined synergies will no doubt lead to new growth and innovation opportunities that benefit everyone."

The name Novatae is derived from the Latin words Novae Terrae, meaning "new world" and is a play on the World company name and is symbolic of what the firm will bring to wholesale insurance. Novatae's tagline, "Wholesale Insurance, Reimagined," captures the firm's ethos and desire to energize the industry.

In fact, Novatae's brand value pillars — energized, fresh, bold and dynamic — inspire the entire visual identity. The slash in the logo's "N" symbolizes forward motion and the splash of vibrant green against black and white evokes energy. The edgy typeface, design elements, bright color palette and modern imagery that comprise the visual identity are fun and current while remaining industry appropriate. The new website tells a unique story that differentiates Novatae from the competition and focuses on the people they serve.

"The tone of the Novatae website was important to our team; they felt strongly about it capturing the essence of who they are for our clients," said Jean Wiskowski, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our transparency shines through from the moment you land on the home page. There is no mistaking this is something new, fun and exciting in the wholesale space."

"The Novatae team is ready to serve our broker partners and help them offer their clients more," Eknoian said. "We are extremely excited to bring something fresh to the industry. Afterall, Novatae is wholesale insurance, reimagined!"

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, N.J., and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee and executive benefits, retirement and financial services and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed over 160 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 250 offices across the United States. World is ranked #34 on the 100 Largest Brokers of U.S. Business list by Business Insurance, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #3 on the Fastest Growing Benefits Brokers list by Business Insurance, ranked #24 on the Top 100 P&C Agencies by Insurance Journal, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

About Novatae Risk Group

Novatae Risk Group (Novatae) is a full-service wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager providing brokers and their clients with specialty insurance products and services for complex and hard-to-place risks across property, casualty, workers' compensation, cyber, professional, management, construction, environmental, garage, inland marine/ocean marine and more. Novatae serves more than 6,000 clients from 27 offices across the United States. For more information, please visit www.novatae.com.

