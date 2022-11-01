Submit Release
Clearwater Systems Celebrates Grand Opening of Arizona Locations in Sedona and Prescott Valley

Clearwater Systems is an Authorized Independent Kinetico® Dealer

Clearwater Systems in Prescott Valley, AZ

Clearwater Systems in Sedona, AZ

Celebrating the grand opening of their new locations in Sedona and Prescott Valley with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, November 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater Systems is having their Customer Appreciation Event for their newly acquired locations in Sedona and Prescott Valley on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with 15% off all stocked filters, plus prizes and giveaways. Ribbon-cutting ceremonies will be performed at 11:00 a.m. at both Sedona and Prescott Valley locations. The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce will be attending the Sedona event located at 2697 W. Hwy 89A, and the Prescott Chamber of Commerce along with the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce will be attending the Prescott Valley Grand Opening Event located at 7485 E First St., Suite F. Members of the media are invited, plus local radio station, KVRD will be on-site and broadcasting live from the Prescott Valley location along with their Prize Wheel.

“As a business with a long history of helping customers get great water for their homes and businesses, we know and understand local water issues better than most,” said President and Owner, Jerry Kovach. “Throughout our growth and expansion, we have earned life-long customers by delivering unsurpassed service, quality, and value. Whether providing a thorough analysis of your home’s water, explaining how water systems work, or recommending one that’s right for you, you can be sure that no one brings a higher level of professionalism to your home or business as Clearwater Systems of Arizona.”

About Clearwater Systems: Clearwater Systems, a leading provider of specialized whole-house or point-of-use water treatment equipment, was the first Authorized Independent Kinetico® Dealer in the United States. Clearwater Systems is proud to be a company rooted in family. Clearwater Systems understands local water issues and has certified water specialists who can design the right system to treat the unique issues of ground and surface water.

