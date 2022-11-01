Nanophase Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Release and Conference Call Details

/EIN News/ -- Romeoville, Ill., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories — with innovations that protect skin from environmental aggressors and aid in medical diagnostics — today announced the Company will disseminate a financial news release for the Third Quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022, with an investor conference call to follow on Wednesday, November 9th.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Nanophase will host its Third Quarter Conference Call on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. CST, 12:00 p.m. EST, to discuss its financial results and provide a business and financial update. On the call will be Jess Jankowski, the Company’s President & CEO, joined by Kevin Cureton, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer.

Registration to dial-in and/or participate in the Q&A, has recently changed.

Participant Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI88428a7cb93144c2b0ce0f723ee36802

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call has begun. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The process for accessing the webcast as listen-only remains the same. The same link can be used after the call to access the replay. A Telco replay is no longer available.

Listen-Only Webcast & Replay:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4jfz5rzj

Please connect to the conference at least five minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s website, at www.nanophase.com, by clicking on Investor Relations, Investor News, and the link in the conference call announcement release.

About Nanophase

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTCQB: NANX), www.nanophase.com, is a leading innovator in minerals-based and scientifically driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, as well as other legacy advanced materials applications. Leveraging a platform of integrated, patented, and proprietary technologies, the Company creates products with unique performance, enhancing consumers’ health and well-being. We deliver commercial quantity and quality engineered materials both as ingredients and as part of fully formulated products in a variety of formats.

