Cocrystal Pharma Granted European Patent Covering Oral Antiviral Candidate CC-42344 in Combination with Another Antiviral Agent for the Treatment of Influenza

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: COCP) announces it has been granted European patent EP3866778 titled "Combinations Of Inhibitors of Influenza Virus Replication,” which covers the Company’s broad-spectrum oral PB2 inhibitor CC-42344 in combination with approved influenza antiviral drugs including Tamiflu®, Xofluza® or Favipiravir. Cocrystal recently announced the completion of enrollment in a Phase 1 study with CC-42344 for the treatment of pandemic and seasonal influenza A, with topline study results expected later this year.



“This new patent provides meaningful protection for our PB2 clinical program in the European Union and is the first to be granted as we pursue a similar patent strategy in other jurisdictions,” said James Martin, Cocrystal’s CFO and interim Co-CEO. “The granting of this patent is an important step in our efforts to expand protection of our novel, best-in-class antiviral candidates both in the U.S. and internationally.”

About CC-42344 and Influenza

CC-42344 is an oral PB2 inhibitor discovered using Cocrystal’s proprietary structure-based drug discovery platform technology. It is specifically designed to be effective against all significant pandemic and seasonal influenza A strains and to have a high barrier to resistance due to the way the virus’ replication machinery is targeted. CC-42344 targets the influenza polymerase, an essential replication enzyme with several highly essential regions common to multiple influenza strains. In vitro testing showed CC-42344’s excellent antiviral activity against influenza A strains, including pandemic and seasonal strains, as well as against strains resistant to Tamiflu® and Xofluza®, while also demonstrating favorable PK and safety profiles.

According to a June 2022 report by Precision Reports, the global influenza therapeutics market is projected to reach $9.5 billion by 2027, up from $6.6 billion in 2020 and growing at a 4.8% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

About Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

Cocrystal Pharma Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements the potential design and efficacy of CC-42344, and the demand and potential market size for products designed to treat influenza. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events. Some or all of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the possibility that assumptions underlying market projections prove to be incorrect, the availability of federal government funding and budgetary issues that may arise, the risks and uncertainties arising from any future impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and/or inflation and interest rate increases on the global economy, the U.K. and on our Company and collaboration partners, including supply chain disruptions and our continued ability to proceed with our programs such as obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals including from the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, the ability of the CRO to recruit patients into clinical trials, and the results of the studies for CC-42344. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

