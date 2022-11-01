Submit Release
View Announces Q3 2022 Earnings Date for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View” or the “Company”), the leader in smart building technologies, today announced that the Company plans to report Q3 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022.

View will host a conference call to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the View Investor Relations website at https://investors.view.com, along with the Company's earnings press release.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-524-8416 (1-412-902-1028 for non-U.S. callers). Callers should ask to join the View, Inc. call. A replay of the conference call will be available for 1 week after the call, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the View Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415 for non-U.S. callers). The replay access code is 13734266.

About View

View is the leader in smart building technologies that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to outdoor conditions, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to reimagine the occupant experience. View’s products are installed in offices, apartments, airports, hotels, and educational facilities. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

