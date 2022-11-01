Submit Release
F&G seeking information about bull moose illegally shot in Unit 32A

Fish and Game conservation officers are asking the public for information regarding bull moose that was illegally killed about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A on Oct. 28, 2022.

Conservation officer Ben Hurd responded to a report of a dead, mature bull moose on Oct. 31. Evidence collected at the scene and during a necropsy led officers to believe that the animal was illegally shot a few days before.

Officers received information that a black, four-door flatbed pickup truck, with Valley or Owyhee County plates, was parked near the scene at around the time the moose was shot.

Information leading to charges being filed would be eligible for a reward from the Citizens Against Poaching program. Anyone with information can call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report it online. Individuals providing information can remain anonymous.
 

