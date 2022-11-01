Mondelēz International Reports Q3 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Highlights

Net revenues increased +8.1% driven by Organic Net Revenue 1 growth of +12.1% with underlying Volume/Mix of +0.7%

growth of +12.1% with underlying Volume/Mix of +0.7% Diluted EPS was $0.39, down 56.2%; Adjusted EPS 1 was $0.74, up +15.7% on a constant currency basis

was $0.74, up +15.7% on a constant currency basis Year-to-date cash provided by operating activities was $2.5 billion, a decrease of $0.2 billion versus prior year; Free Cash Flow 1 was $1.9 billion, down $0.2 billion versus prior year

was $1.9 billion, down $0.2 billion versus prior year Return of capital to shareholders was $3.3 billion year-to-date

Raising both Organic Net Revenue growth outlook to 10%+ and Adjusted EPS growth outlook to 10%+

Closed Clif Bar acquisition, helping to create an annual $1+ billion global snack bar business

Closed Ricolino acquisition, doubling the size of our Mexico business

Announced incremental investment into Cocoa Life program to reach a total of $1.0 billion and expand our goal to source all our cocoa volume from Cocoa Life by 2030

CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today reported its third quarter 2022 results.

"Our third quarter performance demonstrates the resilience of our snacking categories, strength of our brands, broad-based net revenue growth of both our emerging and developed markets, effective execution of pricing, and solid volume growth, enabling us to raise our full-year revenue and earnings outlook,” said Dirk Van de Put, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Despite ongoing macro volatility, we remain focused on executing against our strategy and delivering on items we can control, including supporting our brands and retaining healthy volumes, while continuing to deliver strong profit dollar growth and long-term share gains.”

Net Revenue

$ in millions Reported

Net Revenues Organic Net Revenue Growth Q3 2022 % Chg

vs PY Q3 2022 Vol/Mix Pricing Quarter 3 Latin America $ 913 21.6 % 31.6 % 5.8 pp 25.8 pp Asia, Middle East & Africa 1,704 4.6 14.6 8.5 pp 6.1 Europe 2,649 (2.4 ) 5.2 (4.6) pp 9.8 North America 2,497 19.6 12.0 (0.6) pp 12.6 Mondelēz International $ 7,763 8.1 % 12.1 % 0.7 pp 11.4 pp Emerging Markets $ 3,094 19.7 % 24.4 % 8.0 pp 16.4 pp Developed Markets $ 4,669 1.5 % 5.2 % (3.4) pp 8.6 pp September Year-to-Date YTD 2022 YTD 2022 Latin America $ 2,615 25.2 % 30.1 % 8.6 pp 21.5 pp Asia, Middle East & Africa 5,106 5.8 12.1 7.8 pp 4.3 Europe 8,210 2.2 6.8 1.5 pp 5.3 North America 6,870 12.4 9.7 % (0.4) pp 10.1 Mondelēz International $ 22,801 8.3 % 11.2 % 3.1 pp 8.1 pp Emerging Markets $ 8,864 19.1 % 21.1 % 9.2 pp 11.9 pp Developed Markets $ 13,937 2.3 % 5.7 % (0.3) pp 6.0 pp

Operating Income and Diluted EPS

$ in millions, except per share data Reported Adjusted Q3 2022 vs PY

(Rpt Fx) Q3 2022 vs PY

(Rpt Fx) vs PY

(Cst Fx) Quarter 3 Gross Profit $ 2,613 (7.5) % $ 2,901 5.7 % 12.8 % Gross Profit Margin 33.7 % (5.6) pp 37.4 % (1.0) pp Operating Income $ 679 (47.5) % $ 1,253 1.9 % 9.6 % Operating Income Margin 8.7 % (9.3) pp 16.1 % (1.1) pp Net Earnings 2 $ 532 (57.7) % $ 1,016 2.4 % 12.2 % Diluted EPS $ 0.39 (56.2) % $ 0.74 5.7 % 15.7 % September Year-to-Date YTD 2022 YTD 2022 Gross Profit $ 8,237 (2.2) % $ 8,664 4.9 % 10.8 % Gross Profit Margin 36.1 % (3.9) pp 38.0 % (1.3) pp Operating Income $ 2,700 (21.7) % $ 3,727 3.7 % 10.6 % Operating Income Margin 11.8 % (4.6) pp 16.4 % (0.7) pp Net Earnings $ 2,134 (35.3) % $ 3,090 2.1 % 10.5 % Diluted EPS $ 1.54 (33.9) % $ 2.22 3.7 % 12.6 %

Third Quarter Commentary

Net revenues increased 8.1 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 12.1 percent, and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Clif Bar and Chipita, partially offset by unfavorable currency. Pricing and volume drove Organic Net Revenue growth.





increased 8.1 percent driven by Organic Net Revenue growth of 12.1 percent, and incremental sales from the company's acquisitions of Clif Bar and Chipita, partially offset by unfavorable currency. Pricing and volume drove Organic Net Revenue growth. Gross profit decreased $211 million, and gross profit margin decreased 560 basis points to 33.7 percent primarily driven by unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives and a decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit 1 margin. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $351 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 100 basis points to 37.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing.





decreased $211 million, and gross profit margin decreased 560 basis points to 33.7 percent primarily driven by unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives and a decrease in Adjusted Gross Profit margin. Adjusted Gross Profit increased $351 million at constant currency, while Adjusted Gross Profit margin decreased 100 basis points to 37.4 percent due to higher raw material and transportation costs and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing. Operating income decreased $615 million and operating income margin was 8.7 percent, down 930 basis points primarily due to unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, lower Adjusted Operating Income 1 margin and higher acquisition-related costs, partially offset by lower restructuring costs. Adjusted Operating Income increased $118 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 110 basis points to 16.1 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing and SG&A leverage.





decreased $615 million and operating income margin was 8.7 percent, down 930 basis points primarily due to unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, lower Adjusted Operating Income margin and higher acquisition-related costs, partially offset by lower restructuring costs. Adjusted Operating Income increased $118 million at constant currency while Adjusted Operating Income margin decreased 110 basis points to 16.1 percent, with input cost inflation and unfavorable mix, partially offset by pricing and SG&A leverage. Diluted EPS was $0.39, down 56.2 percent, primarily due to acquisition-related costs incurred in the quarter, an unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, lapping a prior-year net gain on equity method transactions, higher acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, intangible asset impairment charges incurred in the quarter and inventory step-up charges, partially offset by lower restructuring costs and an increase in Adjusted EPS.





was $0.39, down 56.2 percent, primarily due to acquisition-related costs incurred in the quarter, an unfavorable year-over-year change in mark-to-market impacts from derivatives, lapping a prior-year net gain on equity method transactions, higher acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments, intangible asset impairment charges incurred in the quarter and inventory step-up charges, partially offset by lower restructuring costs and an increase in Adjusted EPS. Adjusted EPS was $0.74, up 15.7 percent on a constant currency basis driven by strong operating gains, lower taxes, fewer shares outstanding and higher income from equity method investments, partially offset by higher interest expense.





was $0.74, up 15.7 percent on a constant currency basis driven by strong operating gains, lower taxes, fewer shares outstanding and higher income from equity method investments, partially offset by higher interest expense. Capital Return: The company returned $0.8 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases.



Leadership Announcements

The company announced three new members of its senior management team:

Frank Cervi has been named Chief Supply Chain Operations Officer. A proven leader with more than 30 years of global supply chain experience, Cervi most recently served as the company’s head of supply chain strategy.

Daniel Ramos has been named Chief Research & Development Officer, effective November 8. Ramos is a seasoned global executive with more than 25 years of R&D and consumer-centric innovation expertise. He joins Mondelēz International from The Estée Lauder Companies, where he had a strong focus on advancing sustainable packaging initiatives.

Javier Polit, the company’s Chief Digital & Information Officer, is now serving on the Mondelēz International Leadership Team – providing enhanced strategic oversight as the company advances its commitment to becoming the digital snacks leader.



2022 Outlook

Mondelēz International provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis, as the company cannot predict some elements that are included in reported GAAP results, including the impact of foreign exchange. Refer to the Outlook section in the discussion of non-GAAP financial measures below for more details.

For 2022, the company is updating its 2022 fiscal outlook and now expects 10+ percent Organic Net Revenue growth versus the prior outlook of 8+ percent, which reflects the strength of its year-to-date performance. The company's expectation for Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis is now 10+ percent versus the prior outlook of mid-to-high single digits. The company's Free Cash Flow outlook remains at $3+ billion, which includes a Clif Bar one-time compensation expense of $0.3 billion related to the buyout of the non-vested employee stock ownership plan shares. The company estimates currency translation would decrease 2022 net revenue growth by approximately 6.4 percent3 with a negative $0.26 impact to Adjusted EPS3.



Outlook is provided in the context of greater than usual volatility as a result of COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainty.

Conference Call

Mondelēz International will host a conference call for investors with accompanying slides to review its results at 5 p.m. ET today. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s web site.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

End Notes

Organic Net Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit (and Adjusted Gross Profit margin), Adjusted Operating Income (and Adjusted Operating Income margin), Adjusted EPS, Free Cash Flow and presentation of amounts in constant currency are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see discussion of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release for more information. Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International. Currency estimate is based on published rates from XE.com on October 26, 2022.



Additional Definitions

Emerging markets consist of the Latin America region in its entirety; the Asia, Middle East and Africa region excluding Australia, New Zealand and Japan; and the following countries from the Europe region: Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovak Republic, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, the Baltics and the East Adriatic countries.

Developed markets include the entire North America region, the Europe region excluding the countries included in the emerging markets definition, and Australia, New Zealand and Japan from the Asia, Middle East and Africa region.

Forward-Looking Statements

Schedule 1 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 7,763 $ 7,182 $ 22,801 $ 21,062 Cost of sales 5,150 4,358 14,564 12,641 Gross profit 2,613 2,824 8,237 8,421 Gross profit margin 33.7 % 39.3 % 36.1 % 40.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,884 1,436 5,253 4,593 Asset impairment and exit costs 18 62 188 286 Gain on acquisition - - - (9 ) Amortization of intangible assets 32 32 96 102 Operating income 679 1,294 2,700 3,449 Operating income margin 8.7 % 18.0 % 11.8 % 16.4 % Benefit plan non-service income (30 ) (37 ) (93 ) (135 ) Interest and other expense, net 71 82 337 358 Earnings before income taxes 638 1,249 2,456 3,226 Income tax provision (184 ) (342 ) (595 ) (952 ) Effective tax rate 28.8 % 27.4 % 24.2 % 29.5 % (Loss)/gain on equity method investment transactions (6 ) 250 (19 ) 745 Equity method investment net earnings 85 105 300 290 Net earnings 533 1,262 2,142 3,309 Noncontrolling interest earnings (1 ) (4 ) (8 ) (12 ) Net earnings attributable to Mondelēz International $ 532 $ 1,258 $ 2,134 $ 3,297 Per share data: Basic earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.39 $ 0.90 $ 1.55 $ 2.34 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Mondelēz International $ 0.39 $ 0.89 $ 1.54 $ 2.33 Average shares outstanding: Basic 1,372 1,399 1,381 1,406 Diluted 1,379 1,408 1,389 1,415

Schedule 2 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,177 $ 3,546 Trade receivables 2,819 2,337 Other receivables 684 851 Inventories, net 3,393 2,708 Other current assets 837 900 Total current assets 9,910 10,342 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,632 8,658 Operating lease right of use assets 668 613 Goodwill 22,387 21,978 Intangible assets, net 19,313 18,291 Prepaid pension assets 1,078 1,009 Deferred income taxes 482 541 Equity method investments 4,498 5,289 Other assets 1,068 371 TOTAL ASSETS $ 68,036 $ 67,092 LIABILITIES Short-term borrowings $ 1,753 $ 216 Current portion of long-term debt 100 1,746 Accounts payable 6,726 6,730 Accrued marketing 2,258 2,097 Accrued employment costs 829 822 Other current liabilities 2,655 2,397 Total current liabilities 14,321 14,008 Long-term debt 19,811 17,550 Long-term operating lease liabilities 523 459 Deferred income taxes 3,401 3,444 Accrued pension costs 537 681 Accrued postretirement health care costs 291 301 Other liabilities 2,482 2,326 TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,366 38,769 EQUITY Common Stock - - Additional paid-in capital 32,116 32,097 Retained earnings 31,437 30,806 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (11,231 ) (10,624 ) Treasury stock (25,681 ) (24,010 ) Total Mondelēz International Shareholders' Equity 26,641 28,269 Noncontrolling interest 29 54 TOTAL EQUITY 26,670 28,323 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 68,036 $ 67,092 September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Incr/(Decr) Short-term borrowings $ 1,753 $ 216 $ 1,537 Current portion of long-term debt 100 1,746 (1,646 ) Long-term debt 19,811 17,550 2,261 Total Debt 21,664 19,512 2,152 Cash and cash equivalents 2,177 3,546 (1,369 ) Net Debt (1) $ 19,487 $ 15,966 $ 3,521 (1) Net debt is defined as total debt, which includes short-term borrowings, current portion of long-term debt and long-term debt, less cash and cash equivalents.

Schedule 3 Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings $ 2,142 $ 3,309 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to operating cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 819 837 Stock-based compensation expense 88 88 Deferred income tax provision 41 159 Asset impairments and accelerated depreciation 178 203 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 38 110 Gain on acquisition - (9 ) Loss/(gain) on equity method investment transactions 19 (745 ) Equity method investment net earnings (300 ) (290 ) Distributions from equity method investments 169 158 Other non-cash items, net 252 (52 ) Change in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures: Receivables, net (625 ) (417 ) Inventories, net (745 ) (342 ) Accounts payable 332 420 Other current assets (143 ) (259 ) Other current liabilities 413 (231 ) Change in pension and postretirement assets and liabilities, net (162 ) (219 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) operating activities 2,516 2,720 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (621 ) (639 ) Acquisitions, net of cash received (3,978 ) (833 ) Proceeds from divestitures including equity method investments 604 1,498 Proceeds from derivative settlements and other 585 80 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities (3,410 ) 106 CASH PROVIDED BY/(USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net issuances of other short-term borrowings 1,370 207 Long-term debt proceeds 4,490 5,921 Long-term debt repayments (3,005 ) (5,898 ) Repurchase of Common Stock (1,838 ) (1,824 ) Dividends paid (1,457 ) (1,337 ) Other 143 (40 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities (297 ) (2,971 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (167 ) (97 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Decrease (1,358 ) (242 ) Balance at beginning of period 3,553 3,650 Balance at end of period $ 2,195 $ 3,408

Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). However, management believes that also presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides additional information to facilitate the comparison of the company’s historical operating results and trends in its underlying operating results, and provides additional transparency on how the company evaluates its business. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the company’s performance. The company also believes that presenting these measures allows investors to view its performance using the same measures that the company uses in evaluating its financial and business performance and trends.

The company considers quantitative and qualitative factors in assessing whether to adjust for the impact of items that may be significant or that could affect an understanding of its ongoing financial and business performance and trends. The adjustments generally fall within the following categories: acquisition & divestiture activities, gains and losses on intangible asset sales and non-cash impairments, major program restructuring activities, constant currency and related adjustments, major program financing and hedging activities and other major items affecting comparability of operating results. See below for a description of adjustments to the company’s U.S. GAAP financial measures included herein.

Non-GAAP information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the company’s non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as or comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

DEFINITIONS OF THE COMPANY’S NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The company’s non-GAAP financial measures and corresponding metrics reflect how the company evaluates its operating results currently and provide improved comparability of operating results. As new events or circumstances arise, these definitions could change. When these definitions change, the company provides the updated definitions and presents the related non-GAAP historical results on a comparable basis. When items no longer impact the company’s current or future presentation of non-GAAP operating results, the company removes these items from its non-GAAP definitions. In the first quarter of 2022, the company added to the non-GAAP definitions the exclusion of incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine, in the second quarter of 2022, the company added to the non-GAAP definitions the exclusion of costs incurred associated with our publicly-announced processes to sell businesses, and in the third quarter of 2022, the company added to the non-GAAP definitions the exclusion of inventory step-up charges associated with acquisitions.

“Organic Net Revenue” is defined as net revenues excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets.

is defined as net revenues excluding the impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and currency rate fluctuations. The company also evaluates Organic Net Revenue growth from emerging markets and developed markets. “Adjusted Gross Profit” is defined as gross profit excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts; inventory step-up charges: and incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis.

is defined as gross profit excluding the impacts of the Simplify to Grow Program; acquisition integration costs; the operating results of divestitures; mark-to-market impacts from commodity, forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts; inventory step-up charges: and incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine. The company also presents “Adjusted Gross Profit margin,” which is subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Gross Profit. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Gross Profit on a constant currency basis. “Adjusted Operating Income” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income” are defined as operating income (or segment operating income) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; impact from pension participation changes; and costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis.

and are defined as operating income (or segment operating income) excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Gross Profit definition as well as gains or losses (including non-cash impairment charges) on goodwill and intangible assets; divestiture or acquisition gains or losses, divestiture-related costs, acquisition-related costs, and acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments; remeasurement of net monetary position; impacts from resolution of tax matters; impact from pension participation changes; and costs associated with the JDE Peet's transaction. The company also presents “Adjusted Operating Income margin” and “Adjusted Segment Operating Income margin,” which are subject to the same adjustments as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income on a constant currency basis. “Adjusted EPS” is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans; net earnings from divestitures; and initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and gains or losses on equity method investment transactions. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investees’ significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s U.S GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis.

is defined as diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International from continuing operations excluding the impacts of the items listed in the Adjusted Operating Income definition, as well as losses on debt extinguishment and related expenses; gains or losses on interest rate swaps no longer designated as accounting cash flow hedges due to changed financing and hedging plans; net earnings from divestitures; and initial impacts from enacted tax law changes; and gains or losses on equity method investment transactions. Similarly, within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its investees’ significant operating and non-operating items. The tax impact of each of the items excluded from the company’s U.S GAAP results was computed based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item, and such impacts have also been excluded from Adjusted EPS. The company also evaluates growth in the company’s Adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis. “Free Cash Flow” is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is the company’s primary measure used to monitor its cash flow performance.



See the attached schedules for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures referred to above to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021. See Items Impacting Comparability of Operating Results below for more information about the items referenced in these definitions that specifically impacted the company’s results.

SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME

The company uses segment operating income to evaluate segment performance and allocate resources. The company believes it is appropriate to disclose this measure to help investors analyze segment performance and trends. Segment operating income excludes unrealized gains and losses on hedging activities (which are a component of cost of sales), general corporate expenses (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses), amortization of intangibles, gains and losses on divestitures and acquisition-related costs (which are a component of selling, general and administrative expenses) in all periods presented. The company excludes these items from segment operating income in order to provide better transparency of its segment operating results. Furthermore, the company centrally manages benefit plan non-service income and interest and other expense, net. Accordingly, the company does not present these items by segment because they are excluded from the segment profitability measure that management reviews.

ITEMS IMPACTING COMPARABILITY OF OPERATING RESULTS

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability of operating results. The company identifies these based on how management views the company’s business; makes financial, operating and planning decisions; and evaluates the company’s ongoing performance. In addition, the company discloses the impact of changes in currency exchange rates on the company’s financial results in order to reflect results on a constant currency basis.

Divestitures, Divestiture-related costs and Gains/(losses) on divestitures

Divestitures include completed sales of businesses, exits of major product lines upon completion of a sale or licensing agreement and the partial or full sale of an equity method investment such as KDP or JDE Peet's (discussed separately below under the gains and losses on equity method investment transactions section). As the company records its share of KDP and JDE Peet’s ongoing earnings on a one-quarter lag basis, any KDP or JDE Peet’s ownership reductions are reflected as divestitures within the company's non-GAAP results the following quarter. Divestiture-related costs, which includes costs for the company's divestitures as defined above, also includes costs incurred associated with the company's publicly-announced processes to sell businesses.

The company's non-GAAP results include the impacts from 2021 partial sales of its equity method investment in KDP and the May 8, 2022 partial sale of its equity investment in JDE Peet's as if the sales occurred at the beginning of all periods presented. See the section on gains/losses on equity method investment transactions below for more information.

On July 7, 2022, the company completed the sale of a business in Argentina including several local gum and candy brands and a manufacturing facility. In addition, the company's Kraft Heinz Company license agreement to produce and sell Kraft mayonnaise in Latin America countries, predominately Mexico, expired on September 1,2022. The divestitures of these businesses resulted in a year-over-year reduction in net revenues of $10 million in the three months and $6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. In addition, the company incurred divestiture-related costs of $1 million in the three months and $3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

In May 2022, the company announced its intention to divest the company's developed market gum and global Halls businesses. In the third quarter of 2022, we formally began to seek potential buyers for these businesses. In addition, the company incurred divestiture-related costs of $5 million in the three months and $9 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

On November 1, 2021, the company completed the sale of MaxFoods Pty Ltd, an Australian packaged seafood business that it had acquired as part of its acquisition of Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd ("Gourmet Food"). The sales price was $57 million Australian dollars ($41 million), net of cash divested with the business, and the company recorded an immaterial loss on the transaction. The divestiture of this business resulted in a year-over-year decline in net revenues of $16 million in the three months and $30 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Acquisitions, Acquisition-related costs and Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments

Acquisition-related costs, which includes transaction costs such as third party advisor, investment banking and legal fees, also includes one-time compensation expense related to the buyout of non-vested employee stock ownership plan shares. Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments include one-time costs related to the integration of acquisitions as well as any adjustments made to the fair market value of contingent compensation liabilities that have been previously booked for earn-outs related to acquisitions that do not relate to employee compensation expense. The company excludes these items to better facilitate comparisons of our underlying operating performance across periods.

On November 1, 2022, the company acquired Grupo Bimbo's confectionery business, Ricolino, located primarily in Mexico. The company incurred acquisition-related costs of $1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company also incurred acquisition integration costs of $7 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

On August 1, 2022, the company acquired 100% of the equity of Clif Bar & Company (“Clif Bar”), a leading U.S. maker of nutritious energy bars with organic ingredients. The acquisition expands our global snacks bar business and complements our refrigerated snacking and performance nutrition bar portfolios. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $157 million during the three and nine months ended September 30,2022, and an operating loss of $33 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The operating loss includes acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments of $16 million and an inventory step-up charge of $20 million incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $292 million in the three months and $296 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. These acquisition-related costs are primarily related to the buyout of the non-vested employee stock ownership plan shares.

On January 3, 2022, the company acquired Chipita Global S.A. (“Chipita”), a leading croissants and baked snacks company in the Central and Eastern European markets. The acquisition of Chipita offers a strategic complement to the company's existing portfolio and advances its strategy to become the global leader in broader snacking. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $158 million during the three months and $490 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and operating income of $25 million during the three months and $39 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company incurred acquisition-related costs of $21 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The company also incurred acquisition integration costs of $14 million in the three months and $85 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $6 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On April 1, 2021, the company acquired Gourmet Food Holdings Pty Ltd, a leading Australian food company in the premium biscuit and cracker category. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $14 million and operating income of $1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company incurred acquisition integration costs of $1 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company also incurred acquisition-related costs of $7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On March 25, 2021, the company acquired a majority interest in Lion/Gemstone Topco Ltd ("Grenade"), a performance nutrition leader in the United Kingdom. The acquisition of Grenade expands the company's position into the premium nutrition segment. The acquisition added incremental net revenues of $21 million and operating income of $2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company incurred acquisition-related costs of $2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On January 4, 2021, the company acquired the remaining 93% of equity of Hu Master Holdings, a category leader in premium chocolate in the United States, which provides a strategic complement to the company's snacking portfolio in North America through growth opportunities in chocolate and other offerings in the well-being segment. The initial cash consideration paid was $229 million, net of cash received, and the company may be required to pay additional contingent consideration. The estimated fair value of the contingent consideration obligation at the acquisition date was $132 million and was determined using a Monte Carlo simulation based on forecasted future results. During the third quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $70 million reduction to the liability due to changes in the expected pace of growth. During the third quarter of 2022, the company recorded an additional $7 million reduction to the liability due to further changes to forecasted future results. As a result of acquiring the remaining equity interest, the company consolidated the operation and recorded a pre-tax gain of $9 million ($7 million after-tax) related to stepping up the company's previously-held $8 million (7%) investment to fair value. The company incurred acquisition-related costs of $9 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

On April 1, 2020, the company acquired a majority interest in Give & Go, a North American leader in fully-finished sweet baked goods and owner of the famous two-bite® brand of brownies and the Create-A-Treat® brand, known for cookie and gingerbread house decorating kits. The acquisition of Give & Go provides access to the in-store bakery channel and expands the company's position in broader snacking. The company incurred acquisition integrations costs of $1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and $3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Simplify to Grow Program

The primary objective of the Simplify to Grow Program is to reduce the company’s operating cost structure in both its supply chain and overhead costs. The program covers severance as well as asset disposals and other manufacturing and procurement-related one-time costs.

Restructuring costs

The company recorded a $10 million gain due to the sale of assets included in the restructuring program as well as restructuring charges of $3 million in the three months and restructuring charges of $8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company recorded restructuring charges of $62 million in the three months and $250 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. This activity was recorded within asset impairment and exit costs and benefit plan non-service income. These charges were for severance and related costs, non-cash asset write-downs (including accelerated depreciation and asset impairments) and other adjustments, including any gains on sale of restructuring program assets.

Implementation costs

Implementation costs primarily relate to reorganizing the company’s operations and facilities in connection with its supply chain reinvention program and other identified productivity and cost saving initiatives. The costs include incremental expenses related to the closure of facilities, costs to terminate certain contracts and the simplification of the company’s information systems. The company recorded implementation costs of $23 million in the three months and $62 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $65 million in the three months and $132 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Intangible asset impairment charges

During the company's 2022 annual testing of indefinite-life intangible assets, the company recorded a $23 million intangible asset impairment charge in the third quarter of 2022 related to one brand. The impairment arose due to lower than expected growth and profitability in a local biscuit brand in AMEA.

During the first quarter of 2022, the company recorded a $78 million intangible asset impairment charge in AMEA due to lower than expected growth and profitability of a local biscuit brand sold in select markets in AMEA and Europe.

During the second quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $32 million intangible asset impairment charge in North America related to a small biscuit brand, primarily due to lower than expected sales growth.

Mark-to-market impacts from commodity and currency derivative contracts

The company excludes unrealized gains and losses (mark-to-market impacts) from outstanding commodity and forecasted currency and equity method investment transaction derivative contracts from its non-GAAP earnings measures. The mark-to-market impacts of commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivatives are excluded until such time that the related exposures impact the company's operating results. Since the company purchases commodity and forecasted currency transaction contracts to mitigate price volatility primarily for inventory requirements in future periods, the company makes this adjustment to remove the volatility of these future inventory purchases on current operating results to facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating performance across periods. The company excludes equity method investment derivative contract settlements as they represent protection of value for future divestitures. The company recorded net unrealized losses on commodity, forecasted currency and equity method transaction derivatives of $120 million in the three months and $220 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and recorded net unrealized gains of $134 million in the three months and $268 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Remeasurement of net monetary position

During the first quarter of 2022, primarily based on data published by the Türkiye Statistical Institute that indicated that Türkiye's three-year cumulative inflation rate exceeded 100%, the company concluded that Türkiye became a highly inflationary economy for accounting purposes. As of April 1, 2022, the company began to apply highly inflationary accounting for its subsidiaries operating in Türkiye and changed their functional currency from the Turkish lira to the U.S. dollar. Within selling, general and administrative expenses, we recorded a remeasurement gain of $1 million during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to the revaluation of the Turkish lira denominated net monetary position over these periods.

During the second quarter of 2018, primarily based on published estimates which indicated that Argentina's three-year cumulative inflation rate exceeded 100%, the company concluded that Argentina became a highly inflationary economy for accounting purposes. As of July 1, 2018, the company began to apply highly inflationary accounting for its Argentinean subsidiaries and changed their functional currency from the Argentinean peso to the U.S. dollar. Within selling, general and administrative expenses, the company recorded remeasurement losses of $12 million in the three months and $27 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $2 million in the three months and $10 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 related to the revaluation of the Argentinean peso denominated net monetary position over these periods.

Impact from pension participation changes

The impact from pension participation changes represent the charges incurred when employee groups are withdrawn from multiemployer pension plans and other changes in employee group pension plan participation. The company excludes these charges from its non-GAAP results because those amounts do not reflect the company’s ongoing pension obligations.

During the second quarter of 2021, the company made a decision to freeze its Defined Benefit Pension Scheme in the United Kingdom. As a result, the company recognized a curtailment credit of $3 million in the three months and $17 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 recorded within benefit plan non-service income. In addition, the company incurred incentive payment charges and other expenses related to this decision of $2 million in the three months and $47 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included in operating income.

On July 11, 2019, the company received an undiscounted withdrawal liability assessment related to the company's complete withdrawal from the Bakery and Confectionery Union and Industry International Pension Fund totaling $526 million and requiring pro-rata monthly payments over 20 years. The company began making monthly payments during the third quarter of 2019. In connection with the discounted long-term liability, the company recorded accreted interest of $3 million in the three months and $8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and $2 million in the three months and $8 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 within interest and other expense, net. As of September 30, 2022, the remaining discounted withdrawal liability was $348 million, with $15 million recorded in other current liabilities and $333 million recorded in long-term other liabilities.

Incremental costs due to the war in Ukraine

In February 2022, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine and the company closed its operations and facilities in Ukraine. In March 2022, the company's two Ukrainian manufacturing facilities in Trostyanets and Vyshhorod were significantly damaged. During the first quarter of 2022, the company evaluated and impaired these and other assets. The company recorded $143 million of total expenses ($145 million after-tax) incurred as a direct result of the war, including $75 million recorded in asset impairment and exit costs, $44 million in cost of sales and $24 million in selling, general and administrative expenses. The company reversed approximately $7 million in the three months and $22 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 of previously recorded charges primarily as a result of higher than expected collection of trade receivables and inventory recoveries.

Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses

On March 18, 2022, the company completed a tender offer and redeemed long-term U.S. dollar denominated notes totaling $987 million. The company recorded a $129 million loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses within interest and other expense, net, consisting of $38 million paid in excess of carrying value of the debt and from recognizing unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs in earnings and $91 million in unamortized forward starting swap losses in earnings at the time of the debt extinguishment.

On March 31, 2021, the company completed an early redemption of euro (€1,200 million) and U.S. dollar ($992 million) denominated notes. The company recorded a $137 million loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses within interest and other expense, net, consisting of $110 million paid in excess of carrying value of the debt and from recognizing unamortized discounts and deferred financing costs in earnings and $27 million foreign currency derivative loss related to the redemption payment at the time of the debt extinguishment.

Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes

The company excludes initial impacts from enacted tax law changes from its non-GAAP financial measures as they do not reflect its ongoing tax obligations under the enacted tax law changes. Initial impacts include items such as the remeasurement of deferred tax balances and the transition tax from the 2017 U.S. tax reform. Previously, the company only excluded the initial impacts from more material tax reforms, specifically the impacts of the 2019 Swiss tax reform and 2017 U.S. tax reform. To facilitate comparisons of its underlying operating results, the company has recast all historical non-GAAP earnings measures to exclude the initial impacts from enacted tax law changes.

The company recorded net tax expense from the increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation of $13 million in the three months and $22 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The company recorded a net tax benefit of $4 million from a decrease of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation in the three months and a net tax expense from the increase of its deferred tax liabilities resulting from enacted tax legislation (mainly in the United Kingdom) of $95 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Gains and losses on equity method investment transactions

JDE Peet’s transaction

On May 8, 2022, the company sold approximately 18.6 million of our JDE Peet’s shares back to JDE Peet’s, which reduced our ownership interest by approximately 3% to 19.8%. The company received €500 million ($529 million) of proceeds and recorded a loss of €8 million ($8 million) on this sale during the second quarter of 2022.

Keurig Dr Pepper transactions

On August 2, 2021, the company sold approximately 14.7 million shares of KDP, which reduced its ownership interest by 1% to 5.3% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $500 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $248 million (or $189 million after-tax) during the third quarter of 2021.

On June 7, 2021, the company participated in a secondary offering of KDP shares and sold approximately 28 million shares, which reduced its ownership interest by 2% to 6.4% of the total outstanding shares. The company received $997 million of proceeds and recorded a pre-tax gain of $520 million (or $392 million after-tax) during the second quarter of 2021.

The company considers these ownership reductions partial divestitures of its equity method investment in KDP. Therefore, the company has removed the equity method investment net earnings related to the divested portion from its non-GAAP financial results for Adjusted EPS for all historical periods presented to facilitate comparison of results. The company's U.S. GAAP results, which include its equity method investment net earnings from KDP, did not change from what was previously reported.

Equity method investee items

Within Adjusted EPS, the company’s equity method investment net earnings exclude its proportionate share of its equity method investees’ significant operating and non-operating items, such as acquisition and divestiture-related costs, restructuring program costs and initial impacts from enacted tax law changes.

Constant currency

Management evaluates the operating performance of the company and its international subsidiaries on a constant currency basis. The company determines its constant currency operating results by dividing or multiplying, as appropriate, the current period local currency operating results by the currency exchange rates used to translate the company’s financial statements in the comparable prior-year period to determine what the current-period U.S. dollar operating results would have been if the currency exchange rate had not changed from the comparable prior-year period.

OUTLOOK

The company’s outlook for 2022 Organic Net Revenue growth, Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or otherwise adjust for items impacting comparability of financial results such as the impact of changes in currency exchange rates, restructuring activities, acquisitions and divestitures. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Organic Net Revenue growth to its projected reported net revenue growth for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the impact from potential acquisitions or divestitures, as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Adjusted EPS growth on a constant currency basis to its projected reported diluted EPS growth for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing of its restructuring program costs, mark-to-market impacts from commodity and forecasted currency transaction derivative contracts and impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures as well as the impact of currency translation due to the unpredictability of future changes in currency exchange rates, which could be material as a significant portion of the company’s operations are outside the U.S. The company is not able to reconcile its projected Free Cash Flow to its projected net cash from operating activities for the full-year 2022 because the company is unable to predict during this period the timing and amount of capital expenditures impacting cash flow. Therefore, because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of future adjustments, which could be significant, the company is unable to provide a reconciliation of these measures without unreasonable effort.





Schedule 4a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Latin

America AMEA Europe North

America Mondelēz International For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 913 $ 1,704 $ 2,649 $ 2,497 $ 7,763 Divestitures (1 ) - - - (1 ) Acquisitions - - (167 ) (167 ) (334 ) Currency 62 145 374 9 590 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 974 $ 1,849 $ 2,856 $ 2,339 $ 8,018 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 751 $ 1,629 $ 2,714 $ 2,088 $ 7,182 Divestitures (11 ) (16 ) - - (27 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 740 $ 1,613 $ 2,714 $ 2,088 $ 7,155 % Change Reported (GAAP) 21.6 % 4.6 % (2.4 )% 19.6 % 8.1 % Divestitures 1.6 pp 1.0 pp - pp - pp 0.4 pp Acquisitions - - (6.2 ) (8.0 ) (4.6 ) Currency 8.4 9.0 13.8 0.4 8.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) 31.6 % 14.6 % 5.2 % 12.0 % 12.1 % Vol/Mix 5.8 pp 8.5 pp (4.6) pp (0.6) pp 0.7 pp Pricing 25.8 6.1 9.8 12.6 11.4 Latin

America AMEA Europe North

America Mondelēz International For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,615 $ 5,106 $ 8,210 $ 6,870 $ 22,801 Divestitures (22 ) - - - (22 ) Acquisitions - (15 ) (540 ) (183 ) (738 ) Currency 89 287 912 17 1,305 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,682 $ 5,378 $ 8,582 $ 6,704 $ 23,346 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,089 $ 4,826 $ 8,035 $ 6,112 $ 21,062 Divestitures (28 ) (30 ) - - (58 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,061 $ 4,796 $ 8,035 $ 6,112 $ 21,004 % Change Reported (GAAP) 25.2 % 5.8 % 2.2 % 12.4 % 8.3 % Divestitures 0.6 pp 0.7 pp - pp - pp 0.2 pp Acquisitions - (0.3 ) (6.7 ) (3.0 ) (3.5 ) Currency 4.3 5.9 11.3 0.3 6.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) 30.1 % 12.1 % 6.8 % 9.7 % 11.2 % Vol/Mix 8.6 pp 7.8 pp 1.5 pp (0.4) pp 3.1 pp Pricing 21.5 4.3 5.3 10.1 8.1





Schedule 4b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Revenues - Markets (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Emerging

Markets Developed

Markets Mondelēz

International For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 3,094 $ 4,669 $ 7,763 Divestitures (1 ) - (1 ) Acquisitions (125 ) (209 ) (334 ) Currency 232 358 590 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 3,200 $ 4,818 $ 8,018 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 2,584 $ 4,598 $ 7,182 Divestitures (11 ) (16 ) (27 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 2,573 $ 4,582 $ 7,155 % Change Reported (GAAP) 19.7 % 1.5 % 8.1 % Divestitures 0.5 pp 0.4 pp 0.4 pp Acquisitions (4.8 ) (4.5 ) (4.6 ) Currency 9.0 7.8 8.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) 24.4 % 5.2 % 12.1 % Vol/Mix 8.0 pp (3.4) pp 0.7 pp Pricing 16.4 8.6 11.4 Emerging Markets Developed Markets Mondelēz International For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Reported (GAAP) $ 8,864 $ 13,937 $ 22,801 Divestitures (22 ) - (22 ) Acquisitions (376 ) (362 ) (738 ) Currency 507 798 1,305 Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 8,973 $ 14,373 $ 23,346 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Reported (GAAP) $ 7,440 $ 13,622 $ 21,062 Divestitures (28 ) (30 ) (58 ) Organic (Non-GAAP) $ 7,412 $ 13,592 $ 21,004 % Change Reported (GAAP) 19.1 % 2.3 % 8.3 % Divestitures 0.2 pp 0.2 pp 0.2 pp Acquisitions (5.0 ) (2.7 ) (3.5 ) Currency 6.8 5.9 6.2 Organic (Non-GAAP) 21.1 % 5.7 % 11.2 % Vol/Mix 9.2 pp (0.3) pp 3.1 pp Pricing 11.9 6.0 8.1





Schedule 5a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net

Revenues Gross

Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Income

Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 7,763 $ 2,613 33.7 % $ 679 8.7 % Simplify to Grow Program - 12 16 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 23 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 184 186 Acquisition-related costs - 72 292 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 1 27 Inventory step-up - 20 20 Divestiture-related costs - 1 6 Operating income from divestitures (1 ) - - Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 11 Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine - (2 ) (7 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 7,762 $ 2,901 37.4 % $ 1,253 16.1 % Currency 194 95 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 3,095 $ 1,348 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net

Revenues Gross

Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Income

Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 7,182 $ 2,824 39.3 % $ 1,294 18.0 % Simplify to Grow Program - 57 127 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (133 ) (132 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 1 (57 ) Operating income from divestitures (27 ) (6 ) (6 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 2 Impact from pension participation changes - 1 2 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 7,155 $ 2,744 38.4 % $ 1,230 17.2 % Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ (211 ) $ (615 ) $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 157 23 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 351 118 % Change - Reported (GAAP) (7.5 )% (47.5 )% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 5.7 % 1.9 % % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 12.8 % 9.6 %







Schedule 5b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Gross Profit / Operating Income (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Net

Revenues Gross

Profit Gross

Profit

Margin Operating

Income Operating

Income

Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 22,801 $ 8,237 36.1 % $ 2,700 11.8 % Simplify to Grow Program - 33 69 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 101 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - 265 268 Acquisition-related costs - 72 318 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 2 96 Inventory step-up - 20 20 Divestiture-related costs - 3 12 Operating income from divestitures (22 ) (3 ) (4 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 26 Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine - 35 121 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 22,779 $ 8,664 38.0 % $ 3,727 16.4 % Currency 481 249 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 9,145 $ 3,976 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Net Revenues Gross Profit Gross Profit Margin Operating Income Operating Income Margin Reported (GAAP) $ 21,062 $ 8,421 40.0 % $ 3,449 16.4 % Simplify to Grow Program - 92 381 Intangible asset impairment charges - - 32 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - (270 ) (270 ) Acquisition-related costs - - 24 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - 2 (54 ) Operating income from divestitures (58 ) (9 ) (11 ) Gain on acquisition - - (9 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position - - 10 Impact from pension participation changes - 20 47 Impact from resolution of tax matters - - (5 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 21,004 $ 8,256 39.3 % $ 3,594 17.1 % Gross Profit Operating Income $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ (184 ) $ (749 ) $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 408 133 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 889 382 % Change - Reported (GAAP) (2.2 )% (21.7 )% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4.9 % 3.7 % % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 10.8 % 10.6 %





Schedule 6a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Loss on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 679 $ (30 ) $ 71 $ 638 $ 184 28.8 % $ 6 $ (85 ) $ 1 $ 532 $ 0.39 Simplify to Grow Program 16 - - 16 3 - - - 13 0.01 Intangible asset impairment charges 23 - - 23 6 - - - 17 0.01 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 186 - 69 117 22 (3 ) - - 98 0.07 Acquisition-related costs 292 - - 292 - - - - 292 0.21 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 27 - (1 ) 28 6 - - - 22 0.02 Inventory step-up 20 - - 20 5 - - - 15 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 6 - - 6 2 - - - 4 - Net earnings from divestitures - - - - (1 ) - - - 1 - Remeasurement of net monetary position 11 - - 11 - - - - 11 0.01 Impact from pension participation changes - - (3 ) 3 1 - - - 2 - Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine (7 ) - - (7 ) (2 ) - - - (5 ) - Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (13 ) - - - 13 0.01 Loss on equity method investment transactions - - - - (1 ) (3 ) - - 4 - Equity method investee items - - - - 4 - (1 ) - (3 ) - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,253 $ (30 ) $ 136 $ 1,147 $ 216 18.8 % $ - $ (86 ) $ 1 $ 1,016 $ 0.74 Currency 97 0.07 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 1,113 $ 0.81 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,379 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 1,294 $ (37 ) $ 82 $ 1,249 $ 342 27.4 % $ (250 ) $ (105 ) $ 4 $ 1,258 $ 0.89 Simplify to Grow Program 127 - - 127 32 - - - 95 0.06 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (132 ) - - (132 ) (24 ) 2 - - (110 ) (0.08 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments (57 ) - - (57 ) (15 ) - - - (42 ) (0.03 ) Net earnings from divestitures (6 ) - - (6 ) (4 ) - 13 - (15 ) (0.01 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position 2 - - 2 - - - - 2 - Impact from pension participation changes 2 3 (2 ) 1 - - - - 1 - Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - 4 - - - (4 ) - Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (59 ) 248 - - (189 ) (0.13 ) Equity method investee items - - - - - - 4 - (4 ) - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 1,230 $ (34 ) $ 80 $ 1,184 $ 276 23.3 % $ - $ (88 ) $ 4 $ 992 $ 0.70 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,408 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.





Schedule 6b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Net Earnings and Tax Rate (in millions of U.S. dollars and shares, except per share data) (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Loss on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 2,700 $ (93 ) $ 337 $ 2,456 $ 595 24.2 % $ 19 $ (300 ) $ 8 $ 2,134 $ 1.54 Simplify to Grow Program 69 (1 ) - 70 16 - - - 54 0.04 Intangible asset impairment charges 101 - - 101 25 - - - 76 0.05 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 268 - 51 217 41 (3 ) - - 179 0.13 Acquisition-related costs 318 - - 318 3 - - - 315 0.23 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 96 - (4 ) 100 57 - - - 43 0.03 Inventory step-up 20 - - 20 5 - - - 15 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 12 - - 12 3 - - - 9 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures (4 ) - - (4 ) (1 ) - 14 - (17 ) (0.01 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position 26 - - 26 - - - - 26 0.02 Impact from pension participation changes - - (8 ) 8 2 - - - 6 - Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine 121 - - 121 (4 ) - - - 125 0.09 Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (129 ) 129 31 - - - 98 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (22 ) - - - 22 0.01 Loss on equity method investment transactions - - - - (1 ) (16 ) - - 17 0.01 Equity method investee items - - - - (1 ) - 13 - (12 ) (0.01 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 3,727 $ (94 ) $ 247 $ 3,574 $ 749 21.0 % $ - $ (273 ) $ 8 $ 3,090 $ 2.22 Currency 254 0.19 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 3,344 $ 2.41 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,389 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Operating Income Benefit plan non-service expense / (income) Interest and other expense, net Earnings before income taxes Income taxes (1) Effective tax rate Gain on equity method investment transactions Equity method investment net losses / (earnings) Non-controlling interest earnings Net Earnings attributable to Mondelēz International Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International Reported (GAAP) $ 3,449 $ (135 ) $ 358 $ 3,226 $ 952 29.5 % $ (745 ) $ (290 ) $ 12 $ 3,297 $ 2.33 Simplify to Grow Program 381 (1 ) - 382 98 - - - 284 0.20 Intangible asset impairment charges 32 - - 32 8 - - - 24 0.02 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives (270 ) - (4 ) (266 ) (42 ) 2 - - (226 ) (0.16 ) Acquisition-related costs 24 - - 24 4 - - - 20 0.01 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments (54 ) - - (54 ) (14 ) - - - (40 ) (0.03 ) Net earnings from divestitures (11 ) - - (11 ) (11 ) - 46 - (46 ) (0.03 ) Gain on acquisition (9 ) - - (9 ) (2 ) - - - (7 ) - Remeasurement of net monetary position 10 - - 10 - - - - 10 0.01 Impact from pension participation changes 47 17 (8 ) 38 8 - - - 30 0.02 Impact from resolution of tax matters (5 ) - 2 (7 ) (1 ) - - - (6 ) - Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses - - (137 ) 137 34 - - - 103 0.07 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes - - - - (95 ) - - - 95 0.07 Gain on equity method investment transactions - - - - (184 ) 743 - - (559 ) (0.40 ) Equity method investee items - - - - 3 - (51 ) - 48 0.03 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 3,594 $ (119 ) $ 211 $ 3,502 $ 758 21.6 % $ - $ (295 ) $ 12 $ 3,027 $ 2.14 Diluted Average Shares Outstanding 1,415 (1) Taxes were computed for each of the items excluded from the company’s GAAP results based on the facts and tax assumptions associated with each item.





Schedule 7a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 0.39 $ 0.89 $ (0.50 ) (56.2 )% Simplify to Grow Program 0.01 0.06 (0.05 ) Intangible asset impairment charges 0.01 - 0.01 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 0.07 (0.08 ) 0.15 Acquisition-related costs 0.21 - 0.21 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 0.02 (0.03 ) 0.05 Inventory step-up 0.01 - 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures - (0.01 ) 0.01 Remeasurement of net monetary position 0.01 - 0.01 Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.01 - 0.01 Gain on equity method investment transactions - (0.13 ) 0.13 Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.74 $ 0.70 $ 0.04 5.7 % Impact of unfavorable currency 0.07 - 0.07 Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.70 $ 0.11 15.7 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.05 Impact from acquisitions 0.02 Change in benefit plan non-service income - Change in interest and other expense, net (0.03 ) Change in equity method investment net earnings 0.01 Change in income taxes 0.04 Change in shares outstanding 0.02 $ 0.11





Schedule 7b Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Diluted EPS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Diluted EPS attributable to Mondelēz International (GAAP) $ 1.54 $ 2.33 $ (0.79 ) (33.9 )% Simplify to Grow Program 0.04 0.20 (0.16 ) Intangible asset impairment charges 0.05 0.02 0.03 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives 0.13 (0.16 ) 0.29 Acquisition-related costs 0.23 0.01 0.22 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 0.03 (0.03 ) 0.06 Inventory step-up 0.01 - 0.01 Divestiture-related costs 0.01 - 0.01 Net earnings from divestitures (0.01 ) (0.03 ) 0.02 Remeasurement of net monetary position 0.02 0.01 0.01 Impact from pension participation changes - 0.02 (0.02 ) Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine 0.09 - 0.09 Loss on debt extinguishment and related expenses 0.07 0.07 - Initial impacts from enacted tax law changes 0.01 0.07 (0.06 ) Loss/(gain) on equity method investment transactions 0.01 (0.40 ) 0.41 Equity method investee items (0.01 ) 0.03 (0.04 ) Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 2.22 $ 2.14 $ 0.08 3.7 % Impact of unfavorable currency 0.19 - 0.19 Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 2.41 $ 2.14 $ 0.27 12.6 % Adjusted EPS @ Constant FX - Key Drivers Increase in operations $ 0.18 Impact from acquisitions 0.03 Change in benefit plan non-service income (0.01 ) Change in interest and other expense, net (0.01 ) Change in equity method investment net earnings - Change in income taxes 0.04 Change in shares outstanding 0.04 $ 0.27





Schedule 8a Mondelēz International, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures Segment Data (in millions of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Latin

America AMEA Europe North

America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization

of

Intangibles Other

Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 913 $ 1,704 $ 2,649 $ 2,497 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,763 Divestitures (1 ) - - - - - - - (1 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 912 $ 1,704 $ 2,649 $ 2,497 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,762 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 112 $ 257 $ 413 $ 465 $ (186 ) $ (58 ) $ (32 ) $ (292 ) $ 679 Simplify to Grow Program (1 ) 1 8 - - 8 - - 16 Intangible asset impairment charges - 23 - - - - - - 23 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - 186 - - - 186 Acquisition-related costs - - - - - - - 292 292 Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments 6 1 13 7 - - - - 27 Inventory step-up - - - 20 - - - - 20 Divestiture-related costs 1 - - - - 5 - - 6 Remeasurement of net monetary position 12 - (1 ) - - - - - 11 Incremental costs due to war in Ukraine - - (7 ) - - - - - (7 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 130 $ 282 $ 426 $ 492 $ - $ (45 ) $ (32 ) $ - $ 1,253 Currency 6 31 59 - - 3 (4 ) - 95 Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) $ 136 $ 313 $ 485 $ 492 $ - $ (42 ) $ (36 ) $ - $ 1,348 $ Change - Reported (GAAP) $ 21 $ (10 ) $ (95 ) $ 102 n/m $ (23 ) $ - n/m $ (615 ) $ Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 39 15 (98 ) 83 n/m (16 ) - n/m 23 $ Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 45 46 (39 ) 83 n/m (13 ) (4 ) n/m 118 % Change - Reported (GAAP) 23.1 % (3.7 )% (18.7 )% 28.1 % n/m (65.7 )% 0.0 % n/m (47.5 )% % Change - Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 42.9 % 5.6 % (18.7 )% 20.3 % n/m (55.2 )% 0.0 % n/m 1.9 % % Change - Adjusted @ Constant FX (Non-GAAP) 49.5 % 17.2 % (7.4 )% 20.3 % n/m (44.8 )% (12.5 )% n/m 9.6 % Operating Income Margin Reported % 12.3 % 15.1 % 15.6 % 18.6 % 8.7 % Reported pp change 0.2 pp (1.3) pp (3.1) pp 1.2 pp (9.3) pp Adjusted % 14.3 % 16.5 % 16.1 % 19.7 % 16.1 % Adjusted pp change 2.0 pp (0.1) pp (3.2) pp 0.1 pp (1.1) pp For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Latin

America AMEA Europe North

America Unrealized G/(L) on Hedging Activities General Corporate Expenses Amortization

of

Intangibles Other

Items Mondelēz International Net Revenue Reported (GAAP) $ 751 $ 1,629 $ 2,714 $ 2,088 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,182 Divestitures (11 ) (16 ) - - - - - - (27 ) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 740 $ 1,613 $ 2,714 $ 2,088 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 7,155 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) $ 91 $ 267 $ 508 $ 363 $ 132 $ (35 ) $ (32 ) $ - $ 1,294 Simplify to Grow Program 1 3 8 108 - 7 - - 127 Mark-to-market (gains)/losses from derivatives - - - - (132 ) - - - (132 ) Acquisition integration costs and contingent consideration adjustments - - 6 (62 ) - (1 ) - - (57 ) Operating income from divestitures (3 ) (3 ) - - - - - - (6 ) Remeasurement of net monetary position 2 - - - - - - - 2 Impact from pension participation changes - - 2 - - - - - 2 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $ 91 $ 267 $ 524 $ 409 $ - $ (29 ) $ (32 ) $ - $ 1,230 Operating Income Margin Reported % 12.1 % 16.4 % 18.7 % 17.4 % 18.0 % Adjusted % 12.3 % 16.6 % 19.3 % 19.6 % 17.2 %



