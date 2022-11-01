F&G Commission meeting Nov. 14-15 in Lewiston

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PST Nov. 15 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom. [LINK] https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91287823590

Some agenda action items include:

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the proposed state wildlife action plan (SWAP).

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on reauthorizing tag discount orders.

Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the Minidoka Sportsmen’s Property donation.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).