F&G Commission meeting Nov. 14-15 in Lewiston

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will hold the public hearing and business meeting at the regional office in Lewiston. A public hearing will begin on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. PST at the same location. Those wishing to speak to the Commission during the public hearing will have a three-minute time limit, with additional comments accepted in writing. People can address the commission on any topic pertaining to Fish and Game matters.

The business meeting will resume at 8 a.m. PST Nov. 15 at the same location. Public comments are not accepted during the business meeting, but it is open to the public and available via Zoom. [LINK] https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91287823590

Some agenda action items include:

  • Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the proposed state wildlife action plan (SWAP).
  • Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on reauthorizing tag discount orders.
  • Commission is scheduled to make a final decision on the Minidoka Sportsmen’s Property donation.

See the full agenda and details for action items.

Video Conference Information:

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Idaho Department of Fish and Game director's office at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

