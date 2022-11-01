Submit Release
Revolution Medicines to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2022 After Market Close on November 7, 2022

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Monday, November 7, 2022, after market close. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time), Revolution Medicines’ senior management team will host a webcast to discuss the financial results for the quarter and provide an update on corporate progress.

To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI) and RMC-6291 (KRASG12C) are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in the company’s pipeline include RMC-9805 (KRASG12D), currently in IND-enabling development, RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and additional compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors currently in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).


Contacts:

For Investors:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

For Media:
Vida Strategic Partners
Tim Brons
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

