SB Financial Group Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- DEFIANCE, Ohio, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFG) (“SB Financial” or the “Company”), a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third quarter 2022 highlights:

  • Net income of $3.3 million; diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.47 or a 19.0 percent decrease compared to the prior year third quarter as increased Net Interest Income was offset by Noninterest Income headwinds
  • Noninterest expense of $10.4 million declined 3.9 percent from the linked quarter
  • Loan growth of $29.6 million from the linked quarter, or 13.2 percent annualized
  • Deposit growth of $14.1 million from the linked quarter, or 5.3 percent annualized
  • Margin expansion of 8.7 percent from the linked quarter
  • Strong asset quality with Nonperforming assets at 40 basis points and net recoveries in the quarter

Nine months ended September 30, 2022, highlights over prior-year nine months include:

  • Net income of $9.0 million and diluted EPS of $1.27, compared to $14.9 million, or $2.08 per share or a 38.9 percent decrease

Third quarter 2022 trailing twelve-month highlights include:

  • Loans excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, increased $81.5 million, or 9.6 percent from the prior year
  • Deposits decreased by $25.8 million, or 2.3 percent to $1.09 billion
  • Mortgage origination volume of $388.0 million; servicing portfolio of $1.36 billion up 1.6 percent
                 
Highlights Three Months Ended     Nine Months Ended
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 2022 Sep. 2021 % Change     Sep. 2022 Sep. 2021 % Change
Operating revenue $ 14,473   $ 16,673   -13.2 %     $ 43,017   $ 52,914   -18.7 %
Interest income   11,764     11,033   6.6 %       31,632     31,901   -0.8 %
Interest expense   1,334     1,009   32.2 %       3,133     3,095   1.2 %
Net interest income   10,430     10,024   4.1 %       28,499     28,806   -1.1 %
Provision for loan losses   -     300   0.0 %       -     1,050   -100.0 %
Noninterest income   4,043     6,649   -39.2 %       14,518     24,108   -39.8 %
Noninterest expense   10,384     11,256   -7.7 %       32,046     33,241   -3.6 %
Net income   3,342     4,103   -18.5 %       8,988     14,945   -39.9 %
Earnings per diluted share   0.47     0.58   -19.0 %       1.27     2.08   -38.9 %
Return on average assets   1.03 %   1.23 % -16.3 %       0.91 %   1.51 % -39.7 %
Return on average equity   10.89 %   11.35 % -4.1 %       9.21 %   13.84 % -33.5 %
                 
Non-GAAP Measures                
Adjusted net income $ 3,291   $ 3,565   -7.7 %     $ 8,046   $ 12,690   -36.6 %
Adjusted diluted EPS   0.47     0.56   -16.1 %       1.13     1.77   -36.2 %
Adjusted return on average assets   1.01 %   1.17 % -13.7 %       0.84 %   1.34 % -37.3 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income   4,023     4,869   -17.4 %       9,778     15,769   -38.0 %
                 

“In the third quarter of 2022 we achieved another strong loan origination performance as loans grew $30 million, or 3.3 percent from the second quarter of 2022, or 13.2 percent annualized” said Mark A. Klein, Chairman, President, and CEO of SB Financial. “Compared to prior year, net of PPP, organic loan growth was up $81.5 million or 9.6 percent. Strong loan growth and the increase in loan yields led to net interest margin expansion which partially offset the decline in mortgage revenue. Deposit balances stabilized during the quarter, however as short-term rates continue to rapidly increase our funding costs are beginning to rise.”

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated Revenue

Total operating revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, up 1.5% from the linked quarter and down 13.2 percent from the third quarter of 2021. Operating revenue was negatively impacted by the expected decline in mortgage banking revenue.

  • Net interest income was up 8.7 percent from the linked quarter and up 4.1 percent from the year ago quarter.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) was up from both the linked and year-ago quarters by 30 and 25 basis points, respectively, primarily from the increase in loan balances of $29.6 million from the linked quarter. Net of PPP, net interest margin is higher by 55 basis points compared to the prior year.   
  • Noninterest income was down 13 and 39 percent from the linked and year ago quarters, respectively, due to lower mortgage volume and OMSR recapture.      

Mortgage Loan Business

Mortgage loan originations for the third quarter of 2022 were $68.6 million, down $84.1 million, or 55.1 percent, from the year-ago quarter; likewise, total sales of originated loans were $39.2 million, down $83.9 million, or 68.2 percent.   For the first nine months of 2022, SB Financial had total volume of $261.4 million, of which $202.5 million (77.5 percent) was new purchase/construction lending, $39.0 million was external refinance (14.9 percent), and the remaining $19.9 million (7.6 percent) was internal refinance.

Net mortgage banking revenue, consisting of gains on the sale of mortgage loans and net loan servicing fees, was $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $4.1 million for the year-ago quarter. The mortgage servicing valuation adjustment for the third quarter of 2022 was a positive $0.1 million, compared to a positive adjustment of $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the recapture of servicing rights was $1.2 million compared to a recapture of $2.9 million for the prior year nine months. The aggregate servicing valuation impairment ended the quarter at $0.3 million.   The servicing portfolio at September 30, 2022, was $1.36 billion, up $0.02 billion, or 1.6 percent, from $1.34 billion at September 30, 2021.

Mr. Klein noted, “Refinance activity declined to just 10.9 percent of mortgage originations in the quarter from 52.0 percent in the prior year as higher rates continue to significantly impact our Residential mortgage business line. We continue to believe that this business segment offers us the opportunity to drive new households as a number of our competitors have begun to abandon the residential market.”  

                 
Mortgage Banking                
($ in thousands) Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021   Annual
Growth		  
Mortgage originations $ 68,557   $ 95,454   $ 97,394   $ 126,611   $ 152,623     $ (84,066 )  
Mortgage sales   39,176     49,915     72,154     110,543     123,083       (83,907 )  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,362,666     1,369,732     1,375,554     1,362,962     1,341,439       21,227    
Mortgage servicing rights   13,473     13,408     13,135     12,034     11,194       2,279    
                 
                 
Mortgage servicing revenue                
Loan servicing fees   858     863     861     850     850       8    
OMSR amortization   (396 )   (496 )   (547 )   (807 )   (943 )     547    
Net administrative fees   462     367     314     43     (93 )     555    
OMSR valuation adjustment   65     239     890     581     248       (183 )  
Net loan servicing fees   527     606     1,204     624     155       372    
Gain on sale of mortgages   876     1,196     1,676     3,194     3,947       (3,071 )  
Mortgage banking revenue, net $ 1,403   $ 1,802   $ 2,880   $ 3,818   $ 4,102     $ (2,699 )  
                 

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

SB Financial’s noninterest income for the quarter was down from the prior year and the linked quarter by 39 and 13 percent, respectively. Gain on sale yields on mortgage loans were down nearly 100 basis points from the prior year and the total dollars of sales were down nearly $84 million. Wealth management revenue was down slightly from the prior year as market declines have had an adverse effect on the market value of assets under management. SB Financial’s title agency, Peak Title, was down just 6 percent from the prior year, as commercial transaction volume increased despite the residential mortgage slowdown.  

For the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense of $10.4 million was down $0.9 million or 7.7 percent compared to the prior year.

Reduced expenses due to lower mortgage volume, has offset higher equipment expense related to technology improvements.

Mr. Klein stated, “We executed on a number of FTE reductions in our residential mortgage business line in the third quarter as we thoughtfully right sized resources to combat lower volume. We continue to believe that fee income across all of our other business lines remains strong and has reduced our reliance on mortgage sale gains.”

               
Noninterest Income / Noninterest Expense            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021   Annual
Growth
Noninterest Income (NII) $ 4,043   $ 4,673   $ 5,802   $ 6,589   $ 6,649     $ (2,606)
NII / Total Revenue   27.9 %   32.8 %   40.6 %   42.1 %   39.9 %     -12.0%
NII / Average Assets   1.2 %   1.4 %   1.7 %   2.0 %   2.0 %     -0.8%
Total Revenue Growth   -13.2 %   -9.1 %   -46.9 %   -13.7 %   -15.3 %     2.1%
               
Noninterest Expense (NIE) $ 10,384   $ 10,802   $ 10,859   $ 11,567   $ 11,256     $ (872)
Efficiency Ratio   71.6 %   75.6 %   75.9 %   73.7 %   67.4 %     4.2%
NIE / Average Assets   3.2 %   3.3 %   3.2 %   3.5 %   3.4 %     -0.2%
Net Noninterest Expense/Avg. Assets   -2.0 %   -1.9 %   -1.5 %   -1.5 %   -1.4 %     -0.6%
Total Expense Growth   -7.7 %   -2.5 %   -0.5 %   8.3 %   -0.7 %     -7.0%
               

Balance Sheet

Total assets as of September 30, 2022, were $1.3 billion, or down 2.0 percent from the year ago quarter primarily due to the decrease in the investment portfolio. Total shareholders’ equity as of September 30, 2022, was $114.6 million, down 20.6 percent from a year ago due to the valuation adjustment on the Company’s bond portfolio, which has increased $32.7 million. Absent that negative impact, equity increased $3.1 million or 2.1 percent. SB Financial bought back 77,326 shares of our stock in the quarter at an average price of $17.27 or 132.1 percent of tangible book value per share.  

The investment portfolio of $248.5 million, including shares in the Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank, represented 19.1 percent of assets at September 30, 2022, and was down 2.2 percent from the year-ago period. Compared to the linked quarter, the investment portfolio was down $23.0 million as the amortization cash flow was used to fund higher margin loan growth.

Total loans held for investment were $925.2 million at September 30, 2022, up $78.7 million, or 9.3 percent, from September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP activity from both years, loan balances were up $81.5 million, or 9.6 percent.

Deposit balances of $1.09 billion at September 30, 2022, decreased by $0.03 billion, or 2.3 percent, since September 30, 2021. Deposits grew $14.1 million from the linked quarter.  

Mr. Klein continued, “The loan growth from closing deals from our strong pipelines improved the mix of our balance sheet as we also reduced the investment portfolio and funded additional growth with higher cost deposits. Our ability to grow interest bearing liabilities in the quarter was a positive while increasing those rates by just 19 bps from the linked quarter. We continue to see solid asset quality and are on pace to achieve zero net charge-offs for the full year of 2022.”

             
Loan Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Annual
Growth
Commercial $ 128,565   $ 127,711   $ 124,857   $ 122,373   $ 138,085   $ (9,520 )
% of Total   13.9 %   14.3 %   14.7 %   14.9 %   16.3 %   -6.9 %
Commercial RE   404,710     404,260     400,101     381,387     387,858     16,852  
% of Total   43.7 %   45.1 %   47.0 %   46.4 %   45.8 %   4.3 %
Agriculture   60,522     60,586     55,741     57,473     57,374     3,148  
% of Total   6.5 %   6.8 %   6.6 %   7.0 %   6.8 %   5.5 %
Residential RE   267,135     241,614     214,015     206,324     207,571     59,564  
% of Total   28.9 %   27.0 %   25.2 %   25.1 %   24.5 %   28.7 %
Consumer & Other   64,317     61,440     55,957     55,157     55,660     8,657  
% of Total   7.0 %   6.9 %   6.6 %   6.7 %   6.6 %   15.6 %
Total Loans $ 925,249   $ 895,611   $ 850,671   $ 822,714   $ 846,548   $ 78,701  
Total Growth Percentage                 9.3 %
             
             
Deposit Balances            
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Annual
Growth
Non-Int DDA $ 250,791   $ 239,676   $ 252,273   $ 247,044   $ 258,857   $ (8,066 )
% of Total   23.1 %   22.4 %   22.2 %   22.2 %   23.3 %   -3.1 %
Interest DDA   199,523     198,286     211,152     195,464     189,130     10,393  
% of Total   18.4 %   18.5 %   18.6 %   17.6 %   17.0 %   5.5 %
Savings   201,402     215,285     236,394     237,571     246,414     (45,012 )
% of Total   18.5 %   20.1 %   20.8 %   21.3 %   22.2 %   -18.3 %
Money Market   258,975     276,274     289,699     276,462     258,741     234  
% of Total   23.8 %   25.8 %   25.5 %   24.8 %   23.3 %   0.1 %
Time Deposits   175,202     142,258     148,553     156,504     158,518     16,684  
% of Total   16.1 %   13.3 %   13.1 %   14.1 %   14.3 %   10.5 %
Total Deposits $ 1,085,893   $ 1,071,779   $ 1,138,071   $ 1,113,045   $ 1,111,660   $ (25,767 )
Total Growth Percentage                 -2.3 %
             

Asset Quality

SB Financial reported nonperforming assets of $5.2 million as of September 30, 2022, down $0.4 million or 7.6 percent from the year-ago quarter. The Company had net recoveries in the quarter, and for the year-to-date, the Company had $19,000 in net recoveries. The coverage ratio of problem loans to the loan loss allowance was at 313.3 percent at September 30, 2022.

             
Nonperforming Assets                
($ in thousands, except ratios) Sep. 2022 Jun. 2022 Mar. 2022 Dec. 2021 Sep. 2021 Annual
Change
Commercial & Agriculture $ 114   $ 140   $ 142   $ 143   $ 144   $ (30 )
% of Total Com./Ag. loans   0.06 %   0.07 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.07 %   -20.8 %
Commercial RE   223     359     544     554     566     (343 )
% of Total CRE loans   0.06 %   0.09 %   0.14 %   0.15 %   0.15 %   -60.6 %
Residential RE   3,129     3,176     3,198     2,484     2,056     1,073  
% of Total Res. RE loans   1.17 %   1.31 %   1.49 %   1.20 %   0.99 %   52.2 %
Consumer & Other   280     323     409     471     422     (142 )
% of Total Con./Oth. loans   0.44 %   0.53 %   0.73 %   0.85 %   0.76 %   -33.6 %
Total Nonaccruing Loans   3,746     3,998     4,293     3,652     3,188     558  
% of Total loans   0.40 %   0.45 %   0.50 %   0.44 %   0.38 %   17.5 %
Accruing Restructured Loans   668     683     762     725     805     (137 )
Total Change (%)             -17.0 %
Total Nonaccruing & Restructured Loans   4,414     4,681     5,055     4,377     3,993     421  
% of Total loans   0.48 %   0.52 %   0.59 %   0.53 %   0.47 %   10.5 %
Foreclosed Assets and Other Assets   756     730     527     2,104     1,601     (845 )
Total Change (%)             -52.8 %
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 5,170   $ 5,411   $ 5,582   $ 6,481   $ 5,594   $ (424 )
% of Total assets   0.40 %   0.42 %   0.42 %   0.49 %   0.42 %   -7.6 %
             

Webcast and Conference Call

The Company will hold the third quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast on November 2, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-888-338-9469. The webcast can be accessed at ir.yourstatebank.com. An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About SB Financial Group                 

Headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, SB Financial is a diversified financial services holding company for the State Bank & Trust Company (State Bank) and SBFG Title, LLC dba Peak Title (Peak Title). State Bank provides a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, private client services, mortgage banking and commercial and agricultural lending, operating through a total of 23 offices; 22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and 24 full-service ATMs. State Bank has five loan production offices located throughout the Tri-State region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan. Peak Title provides title insurance and title opinions throughout the Tri-State region. SB Financial’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market with the ticker symbol “SBFG”.

In April 2022, SB Financial was named to the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. “Bank Honor Roll” of superior performers that consistently reported increases in earnings per share over the last decade. The honor roll review determined that just 17 banks in the U.S., including SB Financial, or five percent of all banks screened, qualified for inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements within this document, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, including the impact to the state and local economies of prolonged shelter in place orders and the pandemic generally, risks and uncertainties inherent in the national and regional banking industry, changes in economic conditions in the market areas in which SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, changes in policies by regulatory agencies, changes in accounting standards and policies, changes in tax laws, fluctuations in interest rates, demand for loans in the market areas in SB Financial and its subsidiaries operate, increases in FDIC insurance premiums, changes in the competitive environment, losses of significant customers, geopolitical events, the loss of key personnel and other risks identified in SB Financial’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by SB Financial with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and SB Financial undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made, except as required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to SB Financial or any person acting on its behalf are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures, specifically pre-tax, pre-provision income, tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, tangible common equity to tangible assets, return on average tangible common equity, total interest income – FTE, net interest income – FTE and net interest margin – FTE are used by the Company’s management to measure the strength of its capital and analyze profitability, including its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders. In addition, the Company excludes the non-GAAP items of OMSR impairment and merger related costs from net income to report an adjusted net income level. Although management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors by providing a greater understanding of its business, they should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Investor Contact Information:

Mark A. Klein
        Chairman, President and
        Chief Executive Officer
        Mark.Klein@YourStateBank.com

Anthony V. Cosentino
        Executive Vice President and
        Chief Financial Officer
        Tony.Cosentino@YourStateBank.com



SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - (Unaudited)
                   
  September   June   March   December   September
($ in thousands)   2022       2022       2022       2021       2021  
                   
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 27,934     $ 29,567     $ 130,003     $ 149,511     $ 138,015  
Interest bearing time deposits   2,134       1,691       1,894       2,643       2,651  
Available-for-sale securities   243,233       266,162       265,311       263,259       248,815  
Loans held for sale   2,979       4,242       4,737       7,472       10,335  
Loans, net of unearned income   925,249       895,611       850,671       822,714       846,548  
Allowance for loan losses   (13,824 )     (13,801 )     (13,804 )     (13,805 )     (13,812 )
Premises and equipment, net   22,842       23,122       23,039       23,212       23,874  
Federal Reserve and FHLB Stock, at cost   5,230       5,303       5,303       5,303       5,303  
Foreclosed assets and other assets   756       730       527       2,104       1,601  
Interest receivable   3,556       3,256       2,815       2,920       2,954  
Goodwill   23,239       23,239       23,239       23,191       22,091  
Cash value of life insurance   28,713       28,556       17,932       17,867       17,795  
Mortgage servicing rights   13,473       13,408       13,135       12,034       11,194  
Other assets   17,863       12,886       10,328       12,430       12,361  
                   
Total assets $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130     $ 1,330,855     $ 1,329,725  
                   
                   
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                  
Deposits                  
Non interest bearing demand $ 250,791     $ 239,676     $ 252,273     $ 247,044     $ 258,857  
Interest bearing demand   199,523       198,286       211,152       195,464       189,130  
Savings   201,402       215,285       236,394       237,571       246,414  
Money market   258,975       276,274       289,699       276,462       258,741  
Time deposits   175,202       142,258       148,553       156,504       158,518  
                   
Total deposits   1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071       1,113,045       1,111,660  
                   
Short-term borrowings   19,754       30,772       19,035       15,320       20,771  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   35,000       25,000       5,500       5,500       5,500  
Trust preferred securities   10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310       10,310  
Subordinated debt net of issuance costs   19,582       19,570       19,558       19,546       19,534  
Interest payable   623       307       536       299       576  
Other liabilities   17,587       11,678       9,483       21,906       17,082  
                   
Total liabilities   1,188,749       1,169,416       1,202,493       1,185,926       1,185,433  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   61,319       61,319       61,319       54,463       54,463  
Additional paid-in capital   15,000       15,069       14,872       14,944       14,875  
Retained earnings   99,309       96,809       94,833       99,716       97,183  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (33,426 )     (22,210 )     (13,659 )     (1,845 )     (699 )
Treasury stock   (27,574 )     (26,431 )     (24,728 )     (22,349 )     (21,530 )
                   
Total shareholders' equity   114,628       124,556       132,637       144,929       144,292  
                   
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,303,377     $ 1,293,972     $ 1,335,130     $ 1,330,855     $ 1,329,725  
                   


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - (Unaudited)
                               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                               
      September   June   March   December   September   September   September
Interest income   2022       2022     2022     2021     2021     2022     2021
  Loans                          
  Taxable $ 10,084     $ 8,880   $ 8,052   $ 8,889   $ 9,948   $ 27,016   $ 29,070
  Tax exempt   92       73     61     59     52     226     147
  Securities                          
  Taxable   1,536       1,469     1,235     969     939     4,239     2,417
  Tax exempt   52       52     47     86     94     151     267
                               
    Total interest income   11,764       10,474     9,395     10,003     11,033     31,632     31,901
                               
Interest expense                          
  Deposits   852       567     618     640     709     2,037     2,489
  Repurchase agreements & other   8       11     13     7     12     32     35
  Federal Home Loan Bank advances   180       38     39     41     40     257     147
  Trust preferred securities   99       71     53     49     49     223     150
  Subordinated debt   195       194     195     188     199     584     274
                               
    Total interest expense   1,334       881     918     925     1,009     3,133     3,095
                               
                               
Net interest income   10,430       9,593     8,477     9,078     10,024     28,499     28,806
                               
  Provision for loan losses   -       -     -     -     300     -     1,050
                               
Net interest income after provision                          
  for loan losses   10,430       9,593     8,477     9,078     9,724     28,499     27,756
                               
Noninterest income                          
  Wealth management fees   930       936     955     988     959     2,821     2,826
  Customer service fees   844       860     794     827     812     2,498     2,390
  Gain on sale of mtg. loans & OMSR   876       1,196     1,676     3,194     3,947     3,748     14,061
  Mortgage loan servicing fees, net   527       606     1,204     624     155     2,337     2,316
  Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans   125       167     169     44     52     461     114
  Title insurance revenue   476       697     602     528     508     1,775     1,561
  Gain (loss) on sale of assets   (12 )     -     55     1     1     43     1
  Other   277       211     347     383     215     835     839
                               
    Total noninterest income   4,043       4,673     5,802     6,589     6,649     14,518     24,108
                               
Noninterest expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits   5,858       6,418     6,189     6,648     6,689     18,465     20,190
  Net occupancy expense   769       719     742     846     714     2,230     2,202
  Equipment expense   918       827     854     899     872     2,599     2,382
  Data processing fees   664       643     576     721     671     1,883     1,858
  Professional fees   766       760     950     872     817     2,476     2,155
  Marketing expense   200       222     231     228     201     653     556
  Telephone and communication expense   134       105     111     148     140     350     433
  Postage and delivery expense   75       110     116     106     100     301     308
  State, local and other taxes   250       277     278     288     286     805     887
  Employee expense   145       175     136     163     186     456     500
  Other expenses   605       546     676     648     580     1,828     1,770
                               
    Total noninterest expense   10,384       10,802     10,859     11,567     11,256     32,046     33,241
                               
                               
Income before income tax expense   4,088       3,464     3,420     4,100     5,117     10,971     18,623
                               
  Income tax expense   746       630     607     768     1,014     1,983     3,678
                               
Net income $ 3,342     $ 2,834   $ 2,813   $ 3,332   $ 4,103   $ 8,988   $ 14,945
                               
Common share data:                          
  Basic earnings per common share $ 0.48     $ 0.40   $ 0.40   $ 0.49   $ 0.59   $ 1.28   $ 2.09
                               
  Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.47     $ 0.40   $ 0.40   $ 0.49   $ 0.58   $ 1.27   $ 2.08
                               
Average shares outstanding (in thousands):                          
  Basic:   6,968       7,075     7,035     6,906     6,966     7,026     7,142
  Diluted:   7,033       7,149     7,100     6,970     7,017     7,098     7,167
                               


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - (Unaudited)
                           
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) At and for the Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
                           
  September   June   March   December   September   September   September
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS   2022       2022       2022       2021       2021       2022       2021  
                           
Net interest income $ 10,430     $ 9,593     $ 8,477     $ 9,078     $ 10,024     $ 28,499     $ 28,806  
Tax-equivalent adjustment   38       33       29       39       39       100       110  
Tax-equivalent net interest income   10,468       9,626       8,506       9,117       10,063       28,599       28,916  
Provision for loan loss   -       -       -       -       300       -       1,050  
Noninterest income   4,043       4,673       5,802       6,589       6,649       14,518       24,108  
Total operating revenue   14,473       14,266       14,279       15,667       16,673       43,017       52,914  
Noninterest expense   10,384       10,802       10,859       11,567       11,256       32,045       33,241  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   4,089       3,464       3,420       4,100       5,417       10,972       19,673  
Pretax income   4,089       3,464       3,420       4,100       5,117       10,972       18,623  
Net income   3,342       2,834       2,813       3,332       4,103       8,988       14,945  
                           
PER SHARE INFORMATION:                          
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   0.48       0.40       0.40       0.49       0.59       1.28       2.09  
Diluted earnings per share   0.47       0.40       0.40       0.49       0.58       1.27       2.08  
Common dividends   0.120       0.120       0.115       0.115       0.110       0.355       0.325  
Book value per common share   16.49       17.75       18.65       21.05       20.83       16.49       20.83  
Tangible book value per common share (TBV)   13.07       14.36       15.31       17.60       17.55       13.07       17.55  
Market price per common share   16.85       17.26       19.91       19.67       18.18       16.85       18.18  
Market price to TBV   128.9 %     120.2 %     130.1 %     111.8 %     103.6 %     128.9 %     103.6 %
Market price to trailing 12 month EPS   9.6       9.3       10.0       7.7       6.5       9.6       6.5  
                           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:                          
Return on average assets (ROAA)   1.03 %     0.87 %     0.83 %     0.99 %     1.23 %     0.91 %     1.51 %
Pre-tax pre-provision ROAA   1.26 %     1.06 %     1.01 %     1.22 %     1.63 %     1.19 %     2.12 %
Return on average equity   10.89 %     8.89 %     8.08 %     9.21 %     11.35 %     9.21 %     13.84 %
Return on average tangible equity   13.51 %     10.93 %     9.75 %     10.92 %     13.47 %     11.28 %     16.43 %
Efficiency ratio   71.63 %     75.60 %     75.93 %     73.72 %     67.40 %     74.38 %     62.72 %
Earning asset yield   3.89 %     3.45 %     2.96 %     3.17 %     3.25 %     3.42 %     3.44 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities   0.58 %     0.39 %     0.39 %     0.40 %     0.44 %     0.45 %     0.46 %
Net interest margin   3.45 %     3.15 %     2.67 %     2.87 %     3.20 %     3.08 %     3.11 %
Tax equivalent effect   0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.01 %     0.01 %
Net interest margin, tax equivalent   3.46 %     3.16 %     2.68 %     2.89 %     3.21 %     3.09 %     3.12 %
Non interest income/Average assets   1.24 %     1.43 %     1.72 %     1.96 %     1.99 %     1.47 %     2.44 %
Non interest expense/Average assets   3.19 %     3.31 %     3.22 %     3.45 %     3.38 %     3.24 %     3.37 %
Net noninterest expense/Average assets   -1.95 %     -1.88 %     -1.50 %     -1.48 %     -1.38 %     -1.77 %     -0.93 %
                           
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:                          
Gross charge-offs   9       9       9       34       24       27       102  
Recoveries   32       6       8       27       230       46       290  
Net charge-offs   (23 )     3       1       7       (206 )     (19 )     (188 )
Nonaccruing loans/Total loans   0.40 %     0.45 %     0.50 %     0.44 %     0.38 %     0.40 %     0.38 %
Nonperforming loans/Total loans   0.48 %     0.52 %     0.59 %     0.53 %     0.47 %     0.48 %     0.47 %
Nonperforming assets/Loans & OREO   0.56 %     0.60 %     0.66 %     0.79 %     0.66 %     0.56 %     0.66 %
Nonperforming assets/Total assets   0.40 %     0.42 %     0.42 %     0.49 %     0.42 %     0.40 %     0.42 %
Allowance for loan loss/Nonperforming loans   313.26 %     294.83 %     273.08 %     315.40 %     345.91 %     313.26 %     345.91 %
Allowance for loan loss/Total loans   1.49 %     1.54 %     1.62 %     1.68 %     1.63 %     1.49 %     1.63 %
Net loan charge-offs/Average loans (ann.)   (0.01 %)     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     (0.10 %)     (0.00 %)     (0.03 %)
                           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY RATIOS:                          
Loans/ Deposits   85.21 %     83.56 %     74.75 %     73.92 %     76.15 %     85.21 %     76.15 %
Equity/ Assets   8.79 %     9.63 %     9.93 %     10.89 %     10.85 %     8.79 %     10.85 %
Tangible equity/Tangible assets   7.10 %     7.93 %     8.30 %     9.27 %     9.30 %     7.10 %     9.30 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio (Bank)   13.23 %     13.21 %     13.71 %     13.94 %     13.23 %     13.21 %     13.23 %
                           
END OF PERIOD BALANCES                          
Total assets   1,303,377       1,293,972       1,335,130       1,330,855       1,329,725       1,303,377       1,329,725  
Total loans   925,249       895,611       850,671       822,714       846,548       925,249       846,548  
Deposits   1,085,893       1,071,779       1,138,071       1,113,045       1,111,660       1,085,893       1,111,660  
Stockholders equity   114,628       124,556       132,637       144,929       144,292       114,628       144,292  
Goodwill and intangibles   23,770       23,787       23,804       23,774       22,692       23,770       22,692  
Tangible equity   90,858       100,769       108,833       121,155       121,600       90,858       121,600  
Mortgage servicing portfolio   1,362,666       1,369,732       1,375,554       1,362,962       1,341,439       1,362,666       1,341,439  
Wealth/Brokerage assets under care   480,947       500,487       560,698       618,279       588,319       480,947       588,319  
Total assets under care   3,146,990       3,164,191       3,271,382       3,312,096       3,259,483       3,146,990       3,259,483  
Full-time equivalent employees   271       267       256       269       264       271       264  
Period end common shares outstanding   6,950       7,017       7,111       6,884       6,927       6,950       6,927  
Market capitalization (all)   117,113       121,105       141,575       135,415       125,935       117,113       125,935  
                           
AVERAGE BALANCES                          
Total assets   1,302,297       1,305,815       1,350,982       1,342,202       1,333,369       1,319,668       1,315,521  
Total earning assets   1,209,958       1,216,124       1,270,218       1,263,431       1,253,722       1,231,865       1,236,227  
Total loans   909,909       870,439       832,825       845,078       856,486       871,340       857,703  
Deposits   1,085,821       1,108,890       1,134,234       1,123,843       1,109,491       1,109,345       1,099,892  
Stockholders equity   122,738       127,519       139,214       144,749       144,565       130,069       144,020  
Goodwill and intangibles   23,778       23,796       23,801       22,701       22,701       23,791       22,718  
Tangible equity   98,960       103,723       115,413       122,048       121,864       106,278       121,302  
Average basic shares outstanding   6,968       7,075       7,035       6,906       6,966       7,026       7,142  
Average diluted shares outstanding   7,033       7,149       7,100       6,970       7,017       7,098       7,167  
                           


SB FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
  Rate Volume Analysis - (Unaudited)
  For the Three and Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022 and 2021
         
  ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022   Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
                 
  Taxable securities/cash $ 291,712   $ 1,536 2.11 %   $ 388,800   $ 939 0.97 %
  Nontaxable securities   8,337     52 2.49 %     8,436     94 4.46 %
  Loans, net   909,909     10,176 4.47 %     856,486     10,000 4.67 %
                 
  Total earning assets   1,209,958     11,764 3.89 %     1,253,722     11,033 3.52 %
                 
  Cash and due from banks   6,782           6,975      
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,802 )         (13,475 )    
  Premises and equipment   23,762           25,820      
  Other assets   75,597           60,327      
                 
  Total assets $ 1,302,297         $ 1,333,369      
                 
Liabilities              
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 681,209   $ 542 0.32 %   $ 695,801   $ 441 0.25 %
  Time deposits   155,979     310 0.79 %     164,432     268 0.65 %
  Repurchase agreements & other   20,160     8 0.16 %     24,672     12 0.19 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   26,739     180 2.69 %     5,500     40 2.91 %
  Trust preferred securities   10,310     99 3.84 %     10,310     49 1.90 %
  Subordinated debt   19,576     195 3.98 %     19,528     199 4.08 %
                 
  Total interest bearing liabilities   913,973     1,334 0.58 %     920,243     1,009 0.44 %
                 
  Non interest bearing demand   248,633     -       249,258     -  
                 
  Total funding   1,162,606     0.46 %     1,169,501     0.35 %
                 
  Other liabilities   16,952           19,303      
                 
  Total liabilities   1,179,558           1,188,804      
                 
  Equity   122,738           144,565      
                 
  Total liabilities and equity $ 1,302,296         $ 1,333,369      
                 
  Net interest income   $ 10,430       $ 10,024  
                 
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure     3.45 %       3.20 %
                 
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.46 %       3.21 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
                 
    Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2022   Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021
    Average   Average   Average   Average
Assets Balance Interest Rate   Balance Interest Rate
                 
  Taxable securities/cash $ 352,405   $ 4,239 1.60 %   $ 370,743   $ 2,417 0.87 %
  Nontaxable securities   8,120     151 2.48 %     7,781     267 4.58 %
  Loans, net   871,340     27,242 4.17 %     857,703     29,217 4.54 %
                 
  Total earning assets   1,231,865     31,632 3.42 %     1,236,227     31,901 3.44 %
                 
  Cash and due from banks   7,331           7,554      
  Allowance for loan losses   (13,804 )         (13,297 )    
  Premises and equipment   24,265           24,442      
  Other assets   70,011           60,595      
                 
  Total assets $ 1,319,668         $ 1,315,521      
                 
Liabilities              
  Savings, MMDA and interest bearing demand $ 709,033   $ 1,293 0.24 %   $ 661,433   $ 1,413 0.28 %
  Time deposits   152,230     744 0.65 %     184,668     1,076 0.78 %
  Repurchase agreements & Other   21,298     32 0.20 %     24,139     35 0.19 %
  Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank   12,154     257 2.82 %     6,846     147 2.86 %
  Trust preferred securities   10,310     223 2.88 %     10,310     150 1.94 %
  Subordinated debt   19,564     584 3.98 %     9,811     274 3.72 %
                 
  Total interest bearing liabilities   924,589     3,133 0.45 %     897,207     3,095 0.46 %
                 
  Non interest bearing demand   248,082     0.36 %     253,791     0.36 %
                 
  Total funding   1,172,671           1,150,998      
                 
  Other liabilities   16,928           20,503      
                 
  Total liabilities   1,189,599           1,171,501      
                 
  Equity   130,069           144,020      
                 
  Total liabilities and equity $ 1,319,668         $ 1,315,521      
                 
  Net interest income   $ 28,499       $ 28,806  
                 
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - GAAP measure     3.08 %       3.11 %
                 
  Net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets - non GAAP 3.09 %       3.12 %
  - Computed on a fully tax equivalent (FTE) basis            
                 


Non-GAAP reconciliation Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
               
($ in thousands, except per share & ratios) Sep. 30, 2022   Sep. 30, 2021   Sep. 30, 2022   Sep. 30, 2021
               
Total Operating Revenue $ 14,473     $ 16,673     $ 43,017     $ 52,914  
 Adjustment to (deduct)/add OMSR recapture/impairment*   (65 )     (248 )     (1,193 )     (2,854 )
               
Adjusted Total Operating Revenue   14,408       16,425       41,824       50,060  
               
               
Income before Income Taxes   4,088       5,117       10,971       18,623  
 Adjustment for OMSR   (65 )     (248 )     (1,193 )     (2,854 )
               
Adjusted Income before Income Taxes   4,023       4,869       9,778       15,769  
               
               
Provision for Income Taxes   746       1,014       1,983       3,678  
 Adjustment for OMSR **   (14 )     (52 )     (251 )     (599 )
               
Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes   732       962       1,732       3,080  
               
               
Net Income   3,342       3,761       8,988       14,945  
 Adjustment for OMSR   (51 )     (196 )     (942 )     (2,255 )
               
Adjusted Net Income   3,291       3,565       8,046       12,690  
               
               
Diluted Earnings per Share   0.47       0.58       1.27       2.08  
 Adjustment for OMSR   (0.01 )     (0.03 )     (0.13 )     (0.31 )
               
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.47     $ 0.55     $ 1.13     $ 1.77  
               
               
Return on Average Assets   1.03 %     1.23 %     0.91 %     1.51 %
 Adjustment for OMSR   -0.02 %     -0.06 %     -0.07 %     -0.17 %
               
Adjusted Return on Average Assets   1.01 %     1.17 %     0.84 %     1.34 %
               
*valuation adjustment to the Company's mortgage servicing rights            
               
**tax effect is calculated using a 21% statutory federal corporate income tax rate        
               

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


