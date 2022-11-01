Submit Release
Altair To Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence, today announced that Matt Brown, chief financial officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investor.altair.com.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

