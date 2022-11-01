Ideal Power to Host Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.



Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date: Monday, November 14, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218 International dial-in number: 1-323-994-2093 Conference ID: 1668798

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1572492&tp_key=7b9047f1f5 via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 14, 2022, through Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Toll Free Replay Number: 1-844-512-2921 International Replay Number: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1668798

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

T: 212-838-3777

IdealPowerIR@lhai.com