Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,327 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,528 in the last 365 days.

Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success

Hunters are home, the dogs are resting and Iowa’s opening weekend of pheasant season is in the rearview mirror. Reports from across the state varied from excellent up north to good in central and southwest Iowa, with the consensus that hunting will continue to improve once all the corn is harvested.

According to reports, hunters turned out in good numbers, filling parking lots and field access lanes.

“It’s the best bird numbers we’ve had since I’ve been in east-central Iowa. I’m still seeing hunters out today,” said Curt Kemmerer, wildlife biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Maquoketa Unit.

“Lots of hunters and good number of birds in central Iowa – a great opener,” said Captain Matt Bruner, supervisor for the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau for north-central Iowa.

“I counted 14 cars at one 475-acre area in north Iowa. The guys I talked to had seen birds, but also made comments about many more people than in the past,” said TJ Herrick, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR’s Clear Lake Unit.

“Lots of hunters out on Saturday,” said Matt Dollison, wildlife biologist for the Iowa DNR’s Nishnabotna Unit. “Bird numbers were similar to last year. Warm weather and standing corn made hunting a little difficult.”

Nonresident hunters were plentiful as well, with hunters from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Nebraska and Ohio making up to one third of the cars in north Iowa parking lots.

Those field reports mirrored what the annual August roadside survey found.

“Our bird numbers are similar to last year so that should make some folks pretty happy,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist with the Iowa DNR. “I think we’re set up for a good hunting year for pheasants, especially in northwest, west central and north central regions. Central too. Quail is also looking good in southwest and south-central Iowa.”

Iowa’s pheasant season runs through Jan. 10, 2023.

You just read:

Iowa’s pheasant opener was busy, with lots of hunter success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.