Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results after market close on November 8, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power’s Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8263 (international).

A recording of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call at ir.solidpowerbattery.com or by dialing +1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The pin number for the replay is 13730469. The replay will be available until 9:59 p.m. MT (11:59 p.m. ET) on November 22, 2022.

About Solid Power
Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power’s all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.

Solid Power Contact Information
For Investors:
Kevin Paprzycki
Chief Financial Officer
1 (800) 799-7380
investors@solidpowerbattery.com

For Media:
Will McKenna
Marketing Communications Director
(720) 598-2877
press@solidpowerbattery.com
Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power


Primary Logo

