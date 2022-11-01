Submit Release
What’s the deal with all those judicial races on the ballot? Your ‘yes’ or ‘no’ vote explained.

San Diego County voters have an eye-popping 18 judicial items on their ballot this election. Two of them are traditional races pitting a pair of San Diego County Superior Court candidates in a head-to-head vote. But the other 16 items are “yes” or “no” votes for positions on California’s higher courts.

