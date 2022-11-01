Senator Jay Costa Announces RACP Funding for the 43rd Senatorial District

Pittsburgh, Pa. – November 1, 2022 − Today, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa announces the award of over $8 million in grants from the state to help fund local projects in the 43rd senatorial district.

“Each and every one of these recipients plays a vital role in delivering a beautiful quality of life to the people who call this district home,” said Senator Costa regarding this funding. “From education to history to environmental protections to tourism, these grants will ensure that all of us can continue to learn, grown, and explore Pittsburgh and Allegheny County for many generations to come. I am proud of the work we did to deliver this funding and look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition as money gets delivered.”

The following projects in the 43rd district will receive grants:

1009 Wood Street will receive $750,000 to develop mixed-used and urban agriculture spaces with progressive storm water mitigation elements. The building will include commercial spaces, housing, and a roof top open space for Urban Agriculture CSA.

Congregation Beth Shalom Rehabilitation and Energy Savings will receive $1,000,000 to repair failing and aging systems, and to install solar panels and energy-efficient LED lighting

Hazelwood Equity One-Stop Resource Center will receive $500,000 to acquire and renovate the former Church of the Good Shepherd along with an adjoining 2 story Hall to create a community center on the first floor, including a commercial kitchen, and multi-tenant office space on the 2nd floor.

Hillel Academy Gym will receive $1,000,000 to renovate the combined gymnasium and auditorium, second floor changing rooms, and window upgrades.

Hunter Building – Wilkinsburg II will receive $1,000,000 to renovate the historical Hunter Building. A community café and gallery space will occupy the first floor with an outdoor terrace.

Rankin Community Development Film Furnace Phase III will receive $1,000,000 for the construction of a speculative “tech flex building” on the Carrie Furnace site. The building will be a single-story structure of concrete and steel construction.

Rivers of Steel Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark will receive $1,000,000 to support a comprehensive restoration plan for stabilizing and renovating additional structures within the NHL site, installing visitor-focused safety infrastructure to enhance site accessibility while mitigating safety risks. It will also construct an Operations Building to house the heavy equipment, tools, and materials needed to maintain the site.

Wilkinsburg Bank Building – 901 Wood Street will receive $1,000,000 to renovate the property for potential commercial and residential uses.

Yeshiva Schools – Greenfield Campus Rehabilitation 3 will receive $1,000,000 to renovate and rehabilitate an aging former Catholic school Ave and build a state-of-the-art gymnasium with a high school wing above the gymnasium.

Funding for these grants comes from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.

###