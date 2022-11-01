Submit Release
Route 22 and Route 819 Single-Lane Restrictions Scheduled for Next Week in Westmoreland County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of single-lane restrictions on Route 22 (William Penn Highway) and Route 819 in Salem Township, Westmoreland County. The scheduled work will take place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Monday, November 7 and will end on mid-November. The restrictions will begin at the approaches off the Route 22 / Route 819 intersection.

The single-lane restrictions will be in place to allow crews to replace signal heads and install an LED sign within the Route 22 / Route 819 intersection along with the installation of control assemblies for the signal heads and sign. Traffic will be controlled at the intersection by flaggers due to the non-functional signals during installation. Motorists should slow down and use caution while approaching the intersection. Pay attention to flaggers and expect delays.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7135 (office) 724.323.7663 (cell) or mmaczko@pa.gov 

