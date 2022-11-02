iLOLA TEA SELECTED AS ONE OF OPRAH’S FAVORITE THINGS 2022
Full list of this season’s holiday must-haves featured on OprahDaily.comVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iLOLA announced today that its sustainable, luxury tea is included in Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022, featured on OprahDaily.com and in the Winter issue of O Quarterly, on newsstands November 1. The Oprah’s Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide with the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. This year’s list features a variety of wonderful items for you and your loved ones, most of which have been selected from small businesses.
As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “This year, we’re celebrating small businesses (think family-run, local makers, BIPOC- and woman-founded, and more!). So no matter who you’re shopping for—friends, spouse, favorite teacher, a new grandbaby—we’ve got something that will let them know how much they matter”
The Tea Disc is a new type of tea experience, singular to iLOLA, designed to bring the luxury and eco-consciousness of loose leaf tea to the convenience of your lifestyle. Invented by iLOLA Co-Founder Su-Mari Hill, a business owner and mother of five, the Tea Disc is the first ever, compact Tea Disc made of artisanal loose leaf tea, pre-portioned and bound with a probiotic cellulose binding for the perfect steep, without the tea bag. The binding contains your daily dose of probiotics that dissolves as the tea leaves and botanicals unfurl in hot water – providing more nourishment for the body, as well as the soil when composted after use. iLOLA Tea Discs are sold in boxes of fourteen Tea Discs and are packed in sleek travel boxes to bring wherever the adventure, business trip or quest for solitude takes you.
To shop the full list of Oprah’s Favorite Things, please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprah-favorite-things-2022. iLOLA’s Tea Disc will be available for purchase online at ilolatea.com, Neiman Marcus and Costco and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things List gift guide, exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon Shopping App for customers to conveniently shop anytime, anywhere.
Twelve lucky O Quarterly readers will have the chance to win all 104 items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes Online, which runs from November 11 through November 22. The Winter issue, featuring the iLOLA Tea Disc on this year’s list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 1.
Because great news never comes alone, to celebrate this exceptional hit, on the same day of November 1, iLOLA will launch a Kickstarter campaign available on IndieGogo.com for their Tea Disc Humidor; a sleek container designed to store and enhance Tea Discs as they age over time, for a crowdfunding campaign for the groundbreaking product before it takes flight.
About iLOLA
iLOLA was created by Su-Mari and Tim Hill, the husband and wife team who owned a tea shop with one of the largest ranges of handcrafted, organic loose leaf teas in North America. iLOLA’s purpose is to create a luxurious tea experience with convenience, ease and environmentalism at its heart. All of their Tea Discs, gift sets and accessories in the iLOLA collections are designed to maximize the flavor, quality and travelability of exquisitely sourced leaves and botanicals. iLOLA is devoted to crafting unparalleled brewing and tasting experiences for the seeking quality experiences – whenever, wherever.
