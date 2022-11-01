Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,287 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,550 in the last 365 days.

Truxton Adds Veteran CPA Peter Deming as Senior Wealth and Tax Strategist

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Trust Company is pleased to announce Peter E. Deming, CPA, has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth and Tax Strategist, effective November 1, 2022. In this role, he will provide comprehensive strategic tax advice to our clients, their trusts and estates and business entities.

Derrick Jones, EVP, said, “Peter is an accomplished CPA and talented tax strategist that will greatly benefit our clients and team. Equally impressive to his technical expertise is his strong drive to produce lasting relationships and wonderful outcomes for our clients.” Andrew May, President and CFO, said, “In addition to leading our tax team, Peter’s business transaction experience will be invaluable to our clients especially as we expand our investment banking efforts through Truxton Capital Advisors.”

Mr. Deming has over twenty years of accounting experience with a focus on tax compliance and consulting for closely held businesses and individuals, most recently as a Partner at Jacobs, Cohen & Associates, PLLC. He earned his Certified Public Accountant (CPA) designation and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Tennessee Society of Certified Public Accountants. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Management from Lipscomb University in Nashville.

About Truxton Trust
Truxton Trust Company is a provider of private banking, wealth management, trust, capital markets and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton Trust upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCPK: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Media Relations Investor Relations
Tamara Schoeplein Andrew May
615-515-1714 615-515-1707
tamara.schoeplein@truxtontrust.com andrew.may@truxtontrust.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Truxton Adds Veteran CPA Peter Deming as Senior Wealth and Tax Strategist

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.