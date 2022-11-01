Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,595 in the last 365 days.

Pershimex Announces a Private Placement of $200,000

/EIN News/ -- VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or “the Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) announces a non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $200,000 (the “Private Placement”) from the sale of 5,714,286 flow-through units of the Corporation (each a “FT Unit”) at a price of $0.035 per FT Unit.

Each FT Unit consists of one Common Share to be issued as a “flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a “FT Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.06 until no later than 24 months after closing of the Private Placement.

A cash commission representing 7% of the gross proceeds from the Private Placement will be payable at closing to an arm’s length intermediary.

The proceeds raised from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on the Corporation’s mining properties.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The FT Shares, Warrants and Common Shares to be issued upon exercise of the Warrants will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date of the Private Placement.

For more information, please contact :

Robert Gagnon, President
Tél.: (819) 825-2301
Cell.: (819) 860-2621

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Pershimex Announces a Private Placement of $200,000

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.