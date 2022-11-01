The new pain management clinic, Zygotherapy, is now open in Sunnyvale, California
Zygotherapy is an FDA-cleared treatment that offers patients a multitude of benefits with little effort required. The machinery causes muscle contractions, which stimulate and build muscle for old and weak patients. This melts body fat quickly and permanently and reduces chronic back pain. The treatment is now accessible for frail individuals who are often stuck dealing with chronic pain. This life-changing therapy is perfect for those wanting to regain strength or build muscle, and post-stroke patients needing rehabilitation.
The clinic is accepting new patients today. To learn more, visit their website at www.zygotherapy.com
The Story behind Zygotherapy
For decades, there has been an increasing number of people with chronic back pain. Conventional treatments such as steroid injections and surgery often do not achieve the desired results. Many patients are then placed on multiple pain medications, which can cause addiction and overdose. This is especially true for baby boomers who have begun living much longer thanks to improvements in healthcare.
Although people are living longer, their quality of life is unfortunately deteriorating. Arthritis pain, dementia, Alzheimer's, and generalized weakness have reduced the number of good days people have. Treatment for these conditions is typically costly, a tremendous strain on family members, and futile.
This new medical breakthrough has been clinically tested on many patients and found to be 100% statistically effective.
You can find their contact information at the address below:
Address: 333 W El Camino Real #380, Sunnyvale, CA
Phone: 408-743-5389
Website: www.zygotherapy.com
Email: info@zygotherapy.com
