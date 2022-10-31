Congratulatory telegram to elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept our sincere congratulations on your election to the high post of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

I wish you good health and success in exercising your very responsible office, and peace, stability, well-being and increasing prosperity to the friendly people of Brazil.

Tajikistan is interested in strengthening and further expanding relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with your country in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, I express our readiness to make joint efforts for their fruitful advancement.

I am confident that the constructive ties between our countries will continue to enhance in accordance with the fundamental interests of the parties.”