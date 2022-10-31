Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,288 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 284,550 in the last 365 days.

Congratulatory telegram to elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

TAJIKISTAN, October 31 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, sent a congratulatory telegram to the elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, which reads:

"Your Excellency,

Please accept our sincere congratulations on your election to the high post of President of the Federative Republic of Brazil.

I wish you good health and success in exercising your very responsible office, and peace, stability, well-being and increasing prosperity to the friendly people of Brazil.

Tajikistan is interested in strengthening and further expanding relations of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation with your country in all areas of mutual interest.

In this context, I express our readiness to make joint efforts for their fruitful advancement.

I am confident that the constructive ties between our countries will continue to enhance in accordance with the fundamental interests of the parties.”

You just read:

Congratulatory telegram to elected President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.