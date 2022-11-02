Medicare Insurance Agents Give Biden-Harris Administration a D+ Grade on Handling of Medicare, TrustMedicare.com Finds

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrustMedicare.com, an independent information resource for Medicare-eligible consumers, today released the results from its AEP (Annual Enrollment Period) 2023 Medicare Agent Survey. Ahead of the 2023 Medicare AEP (October 15 to December 7) and the highly-charged midterm election (November 8), the goal of the national survey was to capture the real-world perspectives of experienced Medicare insurance agents.

AEP 2023 Medicare Agent Survey Key Findings:

• Medicare agents and brokers give the Biden-Harris Administration an average grade of D+ (1.4 GPA) on handling of Medicare thus far. Grading scale distribution: ‘A’ (16%), ‘B’ (7%), ‘C’ (19%), ‘D’ (17%), ‘F’ (41%).

• Medicare agents are frustrated with political grandstanding by the Biden-Harris Administration related to Medicare negotiating drug prices in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of 2022 and its misleading timeline.

• Medicare agents report an overwhelming concern about the impacts of everyday inflationary pressures on Medicare beneficiaries, especially seniors with fixed monthly incomes.

• Agents and brokers are concerned about Medicare consumer privacy issues with the new call recording requirements imposed by CMS.

• New CMS marketing and communications requirements that seek to address a rise in consumer complaints associated with misleading Medicare Advantage tv commercials using celebrity endorsements (notably Joe Namath and Jimmie Walker), impose overwhelming business process burdens upon already squeezed insurance small businesses.

TrustMedicare.com AEP 2023 Medicare Agent Survey Results and Medicare Agent Commentary

For the full summary of the survey and corresponding Medicare agent commentary, visit: https://www.trustmedicare.com

About the AEP Medicare Insurance Agent Survey

The survey was conducted from Sept 15, 2022 through October 7, 2022, online among a nationally representative sample of 176 licensed Medicare insurance agents and brokers. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 6 percentage points for the full sample.

About TrustMedicare.com

TrustMedicare.com, is a non-Government entity, that provides objective information and insights for Medicare-eligible consumers regarding Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Prescription Drug Plans, Medicare Supplement Plans, and other personal finance and lifestyle subjects.

