Visit to dekhkan farm "Sitora" and exhibition of agricultural products in Shahritus district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, as part of a working trip to Khatlon Province, in Shahritus district, got acquainted with the activities of the "Sitora" dekhkan farm and visited an exhibition of the achievements of workers.

Dekhkan farm "Sitora" has 5.45 hectares of land at its disposal, of which 5.30 hectares are irrigated lands and 0.50 hectares are occupied by orchards.

Dehkans mainly grow wheat, corn for grain, potatoes, onions, cabbage and bell peppers, and in re-sowing they grow peanuts, carrots, strawberries, turnips, corn for grain, potatoes and onions.

During the visit to the farm, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, got acquainted with the progress of agrotechnical work, growing vegetables and re-sowing crops, and had a warm conversation with the farmers.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, drew the attention of the dehkans of the economy, first of all, to the effective use of land, obtaining two or three crops from it, agricultural production, sufficient fodder and providing the country's markets with high-quality essential goods.

After getting acquainted with the activities of the economy, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products of the workers of Shahritus district and the pomegranate festival-competition. At this exhibition, farmers presented a large list of products. Favorable weather conditions in Khatlon Province are suitable for growing all types of crops, fruits and vegetables, especially pomegranate, which allows residents to create pomegranate farms and increase the production of this type of product that is in great demand. At the pomegranate festival-competition, gardeners from cities and districts of the Khatlon Province presented more than 15 types of pomegranates, collected by them from productive orchards. The President of the country was informed that in Khatlon Province the area under pomegranate orchards is increasing from year to year, and farmers annually increase its production.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, held a warm conversation with farmers and instructed the responsible persons to create conditions for a greater expansion of areas for pomegranate gardens, an increase in the production and export of pomegranates. It should be noted that Khatlon Province is the largest agricultural region in the country, and every year farmers, thanks to the efficient use of every inch of arable land, get up to three harvests and contribute to ensuring the food security of the republic.