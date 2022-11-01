Commissioning of administrative building and service houses for employees of the Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in Panj district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in Panj district of the Khatlon Province, commissioned an administrative building and service houses for employees of the Department of State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The facilities, with the support of the Government of the country, were built by the Limited Liability Company "Consol" of the city of Dushanbe as part of creative measures in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Construction work on the site was started in 2019 and completed to a high quality level, with a modern design, with the involvement of 35 local specialists.

The constructed administrative building of the Department of the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan in Panj district consists of 5 floors.

The object is provided with a heating network.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of construction work performed at the facility and called on workers to conscientious service for the benefit of the state and people.

Lanterns are installed around the building, and the alleys on its territory are paved with slabs.

On behalf of the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, 6 units of military equipment were donated to the employees of the State Committee for National Security.