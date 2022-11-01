Commissioning of building of the Center for Creativity of Children and Adolescents in Panj district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the Center for Creativity of Children and Adolescents in Panj district.

The building of the Center for Creativity of Children and Adolescents in Panj district was built at a high quality level and in accordance with the requirements of the time with the support of the state and the Government of the country.

The building consists of two floors and is located on an area of 216 sq. m. The building of the Center for Creativity of Children and Adolescents was built as part of the expansion of creative work in honor of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

17 experienced and knowledgeable teachers have been recruited to work at the Center, they are provided with good salaries and make a worthy contribution to the implementation of new educational programs. The Center has modern learning conditions, it is designed to cover the upbringing and education of 200 children in 12 groups.

According to the project, on the first floor of the building of the Center there are 4 classrooms and work rooms, and on the second floor there is a meeting room, a library, a language laboratory, drawing and sewing rooms.

The educational process in this Center is conducted in Tajik, Russian and English, along with this, children will learn the art of drawing, sewing and cooking.

Construction work was carried out by employees and specialists of the Limited Liability Company "Universal Electrical Installation" on time with high quality.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, having familiarized himself with the conditions created at the Center, praised the construction work and called on teachers to educate children in the spirit of patriotism, make efforts to improve the quality of education and upbringing.