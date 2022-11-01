Commissioning of State Emblem of the Republic of Tajikistan in Panj district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the State Emblem of the Republic of Tajikistan in Panj district of the Khatlon Province.

The facility was built on an area of 0.50 hectares of land on the basis of an action plan for a worthy celebration of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, its construction was completed by local specialists on time and at a high quality level.

The height of the base of the State Emblem is 20 meters, it was built using high quality materials. The diameter of the State Emblem is 2 meters, and its total height with the column is 22 meters.

The staircase near the State Emblem is decorated with decorative natural stones.

Evergreen and ornamental trees have been planted on the State Emblem Square, and there are 15 benches for recreation and festivities for residents and guests. There is also a beautiful waterfall with a modern design, which is very attractive.

The facility was built in accordance with modern standards and has become the main place for festivities and recreation for residents and guests, and is also intended for various events involving teenagers and young people.

During the acquaintance, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the quality of the work performed, and gave instructions to the responsible persons on the proper maintenance of the facility and landscaping its territory.