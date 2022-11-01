Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Temporarily Waives Regulations for Truckers Hauling Critically Needed Fuels

NEBRASKA, November 1 - Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued Executive Order 22-06 to provide emergency relief on account of regional fuel shortages.  The order temporarily allows drivers to work extended hours to haul gasoline or gasoline blends, diesel, fuel oil, ethanol, propane, and biodiesel.

 

By facilitating increased fuel transportation, the Governor’s order will help reduce delays at petroleum product terminals in order to make fuels more readily available to consumers.

 

The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect through November 30, 2022.

 

Complete text of the executive order is available by clicking here.

