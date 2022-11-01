Commissioning of 5-storey residential building with trade and service centers in Panj district

TAJIKISTAN, November 1 - On November 1, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, on Abuabdullo Rudaki Street, Panj district, commissioned a 5-storey residential building with trade and service centers.

This facility was built by domestic entrepreneur Saidahmad Marajabov in support of the creative policy of the state leadership and the Government of the country as part of the celebration of the 35th anniversary of State Independence.

The multi-storey residential building, consisting of 2 buildings, has 51 apartments, including 23 one-room apartments, 18 two-room apartments and 10 three-room apartments.

On the 1st floor there are trade and service centers intended for the sale of sweets and other essential goods.

In the course of familiarization with the conditions created in the residential building, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, highly commended the quality of construction work, and assessed the initiative of the entrepreneur in the direction of improvement and creation worthy of praise.

Young families who received spacious apartments in this beautiful and modern building expressed their gratitude to the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon.

Support for the low-income stratum of society, including orphans and children left without guardianship, occupies a special place in the social policy of the state and the Government of the country.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, on the first floor of the residential building, held a warm conversation with 122 orphans and children left without guardianship from 7 cities and districts of Khatlon Province and presented each of them with valuable gifts, consisting of books, winter clothes and material assistance.