New Book Reminds Readers That Life Is About More Than Just Appearances
ALPHABET OF THE INVISIBLE by Lev Green
This is a wonderful source for bringing generations together to talk about and reflect on values together.”UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an age where we sorely need it, attorney, community leader and debut author Lev Green’s new book, Alphabet of the Invisible, aims to remind us that we are more than our simple appearances, and discusses 26 traits to which we should each aspire.
This book is sure to resonate with a society consumed by TikTok and Instagram, where appearance is king and attention spans last barely long enough to register even that.
As we sit here on the cusp of 2023, it’s easy to marvel at all the advancements society has made while simultaneously overlooking the areas in which problems have arisen and where we’ve become complacent. As big as the strides we’ve made is the degree to which we’ve become materialistic and superficial.
Thankfully, with the release of his new book, Green aims to show us that just as color represents a minute segment of the overall electromagnetic spectrum, our appearance represents a minute segment of who we are as individuals.
“Appearance is very important, how we look and how we groom and how we attire ourselves,” says Green. “But of immensely greater importance are a large number of qualities that are invisible, as these qualities, much more than appearance, truly define who we are.”
In the book, Green introduces a trait for each letter of the alphabet, discussing its essence, what each one means to himself, what we should take away from it and how to share it with others.
Traits include everything from core tenets such as authenticity and how we should stay true to ourselves in our daily lives, to mastery, and how living lives focused on mastering our passions and making them work for us will improve both ourselves and our loved ones.
Green’s writing is at once articulate and concise, fully delivering on each and every point he sets out to make while keeping each entry contained and straightforward. Green also makes a point to facilitate intergenerational discussion.
“This is a wonderful source for bringing generations together to talk about and reflect on values together,” said reviewer Amy Mitz. “In our culture we have few venues where we can sit down in a safe casual atmosphere and talk about what's at the heart of things.”
While Green’s book may be short in length, it is towering in the gravity and prescience of its message. One reviewer put it best: “Each quality is described so compellingly and accompanied by questions that cannot help but provoke thought and inspire conversation. I’ve read it twice and expect this won’t be the last time!”
Alphabet of the Invisible is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lev Green is a father, grandfather, attorney, writer, past chair of a national nonprofit Jewish service organization, past temple president and a member of Mensa. Lev and his wife Denise live in Ogunquit, Maine. To learn more, visit alphabetoftheinvisible.com.
