Cloverleaf Office Building In Indianapolis Fighting Rising Energy Costs with Solar Generation and Battery Storage
131 KW rooftop solar system is projected to save Cloverleaf Park LLC 66% on electric utility costs and pay for itself in less than six years.
Small and medium-sized commercial properties often have the best return on investment. Few business owners fully appreciate the opportunity with solar”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indianapolis has seen a rise in utility costs over the past years with a 12%-19% increase from AES this fall and a projected greater impact on impact winter bills.
— Jeffrey Nazarko, vice president of sales & marketing at SES
That’s why Cloverleaf Park LLC recently completed a rooftop solar project at its Indianapolis office building, a 33,000-square-foot facility that includes offices for real estate, mortgage, title, medical, dentistry, insurance, financial, employment, and other services.
Solar Energy Solutions (SES) recently finished installing a 131 KW rooftop solar system, which is projected to save Cloverleaf Park LLC 66% on electric utility costs and pay for itself in less than six years.
“I had SES install a 319-panel rooftop solar array at my office building on Rockville Road for financial and environmental reasons. The photovoltaic electric generation is a perfect match for the building’s existing high-efficiency geothermal HVAC system for an extremely low carbon footprint,” said Bill Rason, owner of Cloverleaf Park LLC. “This project was also an easy financial decision. With the 30% federal tax credit, accelerated depreciation and the dramatically rising cost of electricity, this system helps us save considerably on our annual electric costs while allowing our business to be more profitable and environmentally responsible.”
Over the 25-year guaranteed electricity output of the system, it will produce more than 3,230,00 kWh of electricity. That’s equivalent to 2,524 tons of CO2 or equivalent to approximately 1,267 tons of coal not burned or 257,623 gallons of gasoline not consumed over the next 25 years.
The system installed by SES will not only produce renewable electricity but also provide critical backup energy storage, with a Tesla Powerwall, to improve the reliability of the office building. By backing up essential communications, security, lighting, and critical building systems, tenants will have peace of mind in knowing that the building is secure and electrically stable. The Tesla Powerwall battery can store up to 13 kWh of solar energy for the building’s critical systems over brief and extended outages. It will be recharged daily by solar panels, if needed.
“SES is thrilled to add Cloverleaf Park LLC to our growing portfolio of commercial installations in Indiana,” said Jeffrey Nazarko, vice president of sales & marketing at SES. “We have worked with a lot of educational institutions, municipalities, and industrial customers, but small and medium-sized commercial properties often have the best return on investment. Few business owners fully appreciate the opportunity with solar.”
The move to solar energy not only makes business sense for companies like Cloverleaf Park LLC, but it is also key to promoting energy resilience and security in other industries as well as the community and the nation.
Solar Energy Solutions (SES) is the region's largest and most experienced solar design, engineering, and construction company with projects in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and surrounding states. SES is also the region’s leading Tesla Powerwall Certified Installer. Founded in Kentucky in 2006, Solar Energy Solutions has approximately 3,000 active photovoltaic and battery storage projects in the residential, commercial, and utility arenas throughout the tri-state region and beyond.
