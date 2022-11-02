Actor JIMMY WALKER JR. Shows Al the Ropes in Roku Satirical Biopic ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actor Jimmy Walker, Jr. emerges alongside Daniel Radcliffe in the new comedy biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, premiering on Roku beginning November 4, 2022.
Directed by Eric Appel, who co-wrote the script with Yankovic, WEIRD explores every facet of the parody musician’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Walker steps into the storyline as the factory Floor Manager charged with showing Al the ropes.
Walker joins the all-star cast which also includes Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Yankovic's parents, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and many other surprise appearances.
Walker was thrilled to help bring this serious funny story to life, adding “I was excited to work with Daniel Radcliffe. He was so nice and funny. I was very excited to meet the real Al Yankovic, who was on set.”
Television audiences will recognize Walker for his recurring role as the military veteran and bar patron Walt on Chuck Lorre’s hit CBS comedy, United States of AL. Most recently, he delivered big laughs as St. Louis on Peacock’s unconventional comedy series Bust Down and emerged on Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor’s NBC comedy series Grand Crew.
On the big screen, Walker surfaces at the park tennis courts alongside Will Smith in the Academy Award nominated inspirational biopic, King Richard, about the rise of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams.
Coming up, Walker appears in Michael Jai White’s new action-western adventure film, The Outlaw Johnny Black. The film marks his second time working with White, having also appeared in the Sony Pictures comedy, Black Dynamite.
Over the years, Walker has proven a solid talent in the big and small screen. He has appeared in numerous comedy films, including The Hammer starring comedian Adam Corolla, and The Wedding Year with Sarah Hyland and Tyler James Williams. Television audiences will recognize Walker from shows such as My Name is Earl, ER, Lethal Weapon, AJ and The Queen and many more. He can be heard lending his voice as ‘Roscoe’ in the animated series Black Dynamite The Animated Series, as well as narrating the children’s movie Labou.
Born and raised in Cleveland Ohio, Walker studied and performed at Karamu House, the oldest Black Theater in the nation. It was there he honed his skills, appearing in such classics as Great White Hope, Jitney, Barbershop, Tambourines To Glory, and Stag-a-Lee. After moving to Los Angeles, he gained attention on stage for his roles in Don Welch's Fight Club and It Always Rains On Sunday; as well as Gloria Morrow's Things That Make Men Cry and Sharon Judies's Misleading Lady I, II and III, with the latter receiving a nomination for Best Ensemble Cast at the 2021 HAPAwards Hollywood African Prestigious Awards.
Follow JIMMY WALKER JR on Instagram: @jr.jimmywalker
Twitter: @jimwalker49
FB: /jimmy.walkerjr
Tammy Lynn
Spotlight PR Company
+1 310-867-1952
tammy@spotlightprcompany.com