The Union Bank Company volunteers and donates to help feed students

We were excited to pack up Buddy Boxes again and provide funds to help make sure that children in this community have access to food and snacks when they go home” — Senior Vice President Travis Vulich

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last year, employees of The Union Bank Company were introduced to Family Mentor Foundation by local realtors and their passionate volunteer efforts. This year, the bank team supported the organization again by packing weekend non-perishable meal kits, known as Buddy Boxes, and have also chosen to be a corporate sponsor.“We were excited to pack up Buddy Boxes again and provide funds to help make sure that children in this community have access to food and snacks when they go home over the weekend,” said Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Division at The Union Bank Co. , Travis Vulich. “As a father of four, I know how important it is for kids to go to school with a focused mind, and food is a basic requirement for this,” he added.Founded in 2013, Family Mentor Foundation seeks to help meet the nutritional needs of children in the community so they can reach their full potential. The organization relies on volunteers to help pack the boxes and deliver them to their partner schools in the Worthington, Columbus, and South-Western City school districts.“The Buddy Box program is aimed at providing nutrition to children who are facing food insecurity over the weekends when they do not have access to the breakfast and lunch provided by their schools. Our goal is to bridge that gap,” said Meegan Jesuele, Executive Director of Family Mentor Foundation. “We are grateful to all our volunteers as well as the local companies and individual donors who financially support our mission and help make the Buddy Box Program possible,” she added.The Union Bank team was eager to help pack Buddy Boxes, support Family Mentor Foundation’s mission and is already planning the next volunteer opportunity. “It was such a rewarding bonding experience for our whole team to come together and give back,” said Alex Bates, Client Experience Manager at The Union Bank Co. “And we definitely had fun too!”***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has grown to include 18 offices across northwest and central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gahanna, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima (Bellefontaine Avenue, Elida Road, Shawnee Road), Marion (Main Street, Richland Road), Ottawa, Paulding, Pemberville and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the very best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

