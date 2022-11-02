Submit Release
Chicago Artist leads voices speaking out against Kanye West's hate

Activism At It's Finest THIS WEDNESDAY at 7am in Chicago

If I don't do it who will”
— Lindsey Liss

CHICAGO, IL, USA, November 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago artist Lindsey Liss is making a stand Wednesday, speaking out and speaking up against Kanye West’s anti-Semitic and racist statements by displaying several banners over the Kennedy Expressway, encouraging people to “Honk if you believe in equality.”

West may have grown up in Chicago, but for Liss, it’s important to show that Chicago does not support his recent statements against Jewish people and his statements comparing himself to George Floyd or wearing a White Lives Matter shirt.

Kanye or Ye as he now is calling himself, has made statements that are getting more hateful by the day and do not reflect the values of Chicago, which is the city Southern Blacks came to in the first half of the 20th century and is currently a sanctuary city for refugees from Central America and beyond.

“If I don’t do it, who will?” Liss said in response to why she is doing this. “That’s the job of an artist, to be a changemaker.”

Liss hopes to be joined by a group of like-minded advocates of all races and genders and to hold several banners that display messages of love and acceptance over the inbound Kennedy Expressway at Chicago Avenue from 7am-9am on Wednesday, November 2, during the height of rush hour.

The banners, which measure approximately 3x5 feet, say things like #NoHate, All We Need is Love, #WheresTheOutrage and Honk if you believe in Equality, as well as several flags. This demonstration is in direct response to the emboldened and displays of hate seen in LA and Jacksonville, Florida in response to Kanye’s recent anti-semitic rants.

Liss will be available for in-person interviews on site and beforehand by phone.

Lindsey Liss
773-383-9622
Lindsey@lindseyliss.com
Lindseyliss.com
lindsey_liss Instagram

