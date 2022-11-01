Davie Delivers City-Class Frigate St. John’s to Royal Canadian Navy

/EIN News/ -- LÉVIS, Québec, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Davie Shipbuilding (Davie) is pleased to announce that HMCS St. John’s, a City-class frigate, was delivered today to the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) after extensive maintenance and modernization work.



The HMCS St. John’s sailed from Davie today and is now on her way to her home port in Halifax. This was made possible through the close collaboration between Davie and the RCN for the duration of the project, which ensured the required ship’s systems were reactivated to allow her to leave on her propulsion rather than being towed.



HMCS St. John’s reactivation will serve as a model for shipyards involved in future projects for the RCN.



As Davie is set to enter the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the delivery of the HMCS St. John’s is yet another demonstration of Davie’s strong position as a centre of excellence for naval maintenance. Through its unique infrastructure, its experienced workforce and being the only remaining shipyard that constructed City-class frigates, Davie provides unrivalled insight, knowledge, and connection to this class of mission-critical vessels as well as their lifecycle requirements.



About HMCS St. John’s



The ship can achieve a maximum speed of 30 knots (56 km/h) in open water. It is 134 metres long with a beam of 16 metres. The vessel can accommodate 225 crew.



Originally commissioned in 1996 HMCS St. John’s is one of a 12-frigate fleet built in the 1990s—three were built at Davie. The ship already has a storied history protecting Canada’s sovereignty in the Arctic and carrying out humanitarian and anti-drug operations as far as the Caribbean, the Indian Ocean, and the Black Sea.



HMCS St. John’s was refurbished at Davie as part of a program for hull, mechanical and engineering improvements. In addition, combat system improvements such as the .50 calibre Naval Remote Weapon System were also implemented.



About Davie Shipbuilding



Based in Lévis, Québec, Davie is Canada’s premier shipbuilder and a global leader in the delivery of specialist, mission-critical vessels to government and commercial customers. Founded in 1825, Davie is Canada’s longest-established, largest and highest capacity shipbuilder. Our world-class workforce builds and sustains complex ships that enable our customers to protect national and economic security or fulfil acute business needs. Find out more at davie.ca.



For more information:



Denis Boucher

Vice President, Public Affairs and Strategic Relations

514-913-1957

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90c8def0-0645-4d80-9bca-9ec9592408e5