Ultimus LeverPoint Welcomes Senior Sales Executive Jeffrey Rosen

Firm recruits Rosen from Citco Group as a new Managing Director.

/EIN News/ -- CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions®, a leading tech-driven private fund administrator, is pleased to announce Jeffrey Rosen recently joined the firm as Managing Director; an advantageous move as the firm continues to secure top industry talent in the competitive realm of the private equity business market. Rosen has over 20+ years of relevant industry experience, having most recently spent nine years at Citco Fund Services.



As Ultimus LeverPoint expands, it remains dedicated to investing in experienced senior talent which allows the firm to remain a prominent presence in the private fund administration industry. Rosen’s background in public and private accounting as well as years of experience in providing outsourcing solutions to asset managers makes him an ideal addition, aligning with Ultimus LeverPoint’s goals of expansion and diversifying its clientele.

Rosen’s innate entrepreneurial spirit including his previous experience in private equity investments and fund administration make him a well-rounded professional. Along with his breadth of business acumen, Rosen finds that his deep focus on cultivating relationships and engaging in strategic dialogue with asset managers contributes to their overall satisfaction, particularly in the private equity arena.

Joining Ultimus LeverPoint allows Rosen to adhere to his strengths in business development by understanding the needs of prospective clients and helping to fill their specific administration requirements. He will be part of the alternative asset sales team with a focus on private equity: “I’m excited to work for a company that is expanding rapidly but also focused on maintaining elite and personalized customer service. I’m ready to jump in and do what it takes to continue to help Ultimus LeverPoint diversify its client base and expand into the upper-tier business market. It’s refreshing to have the freedom to use my strengths to seek out the best possible opportunities for both the firm and its clients.”

Rosen’s entrepreneurial and accounting background makes him ideally suited to help grow new partnerships while expanding the private equity franchise. Leveraging his industry experience and accounting background, Rosen will focus on developing private equity beyond the middle market space, by developing relationships with top-tier clients in private equity.

Frank Anduiza , EVP, Head of Private Fund Sales expresses his confidence in Rosen as a significant component in Ultimus LeverPoint’s future successes. “Our recent hires, including Jeff, are very strategic in that they are financial services veterans with highly diverse backgrounds and proven execution skills. It’s another example of how committed we are to this industry and to Ultimus LeverPoint’s growth. We are continually taking our business to the next level by finding new ways to add resources for client needs, which is why we will continue investing in not only our technology but our people.”

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate, and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to 240 firms with over $160B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures.

Whether outsourcing a new fund or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 390 associates provides operational excellence to meet every need and is dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, Denver, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 930 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,600 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .

